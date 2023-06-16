TikToker Is Using Google Flights Tricks To Book Cheap Flights





If you’re feeling that travel costs have skyrocketed this summer, it’s not just in your head. According to the NerdWallet Travel Price Index, overall travel prices have been on an upward trend since March 2020, despite some pandemic-related declines. Travel costs have increased by 18% as of April 2023 since the start of the pandemic, up 3% compared to April 2022 costs.

However, TikToker recently found a way to cut some of the travel costs, especially when it comes to booking flights. And you don’t need to download any browser extensions or install new apps, all you need is Google Flights.

How can I find cheaper flights using Google Flights?

The Google Flights “trick” is simple, but requires some flexibility as to when and where you travel. I’m planning a trip with a friend over Labor Day weekend so hopefully this tip will save you some money, even though you’re tied to a particular weekend. Here’s how this feature works:

Step 1: Open your browser and type “Google flights”. Clicking on the first result on the page will take you to a page where you can select your origin, destination and travel dates.

Step 2: Select your departure city. I mainly plan trips with friends who live in New York, so I chose New York City as my starting point.

This next behavior is very important and is the whole reason why this trick works. You must leave the To field blank. This will prompt Google Flights to find the most affordable location based on the date range you specify in the next step (this step will allow Google to automatically fill in some dates). can be safely ignored).

Neither I nor my friends have a specific idea of ​​where to go on weekends, so the ambiguity works well.

Step 3: Click on the map below the origin, destination and date fields. This will take you to a page listing several flight options and prices. You’ll also notice that the date fields have been auto-populated to show the results of his one-week trips at random over the next six months.

You can click on that field and adjust the duration of your trip to suit you. You can choose to search for trips of one weekend, one week, or two weeks in 12 months. Alternatively, you can search for trips based on specific dates, but you may not see affordable results.

Looking for a flight out of New York for a weekend in October, I tried this and found that many of the options were direct flights for less than $200. One of the flight options I was given was $97 round trip to Atlanta (as of this writing), which is an incredible bargain. Another option was a direct flight to/from Toronto for $125.

Some TikTokers who posted about the trick said they found flights to Cancun for $270 and Las Vegas for $94. You can also see flight prices for other countries by clicking and dragging the map to other parts of the world.

Who is this feature best suited for?

This search “hack” requires flexibility in your destination and travel dates. So if you have a very limited amount of time to travel, or if you already have a few destinations in mind, you may not get the most out of this travel tip.

For example, my friend and I are already going on a trip over Labor Day weekend. However, ticket prices are higher on holiday weekends. The more flexibility you have with the weekend you want to travel, the more likely you are to get a cheaper ticket.

What other ways to save travel costs?

Even if you can’t save a lot on airfare using this Google Flights feature, there are some other ways to save as much as you can on your entire trip.

Book using points or miles

Using accumulated points and miles is probably the best way to save money on travel, as it can significantly reduce your out-of-pocket costs for flights and accommodations. This is especially true when flights and accommodations are expensive. Last minute trip for a holiday weekend.

Most of the points and miles are often earned through welcome bonuses. Usually, you need to pay a certain amount within a certain period of time after opening an account. But be careful. You should avoid spending more than you can afford to repay in full each month. This is because holding on to a balance will accrue interest, effectively making the purchase price even higher.

That said, we recommend choosing a card with a welcome bonus spending threshold that fits your spending habits and an amount you can comfortably afford. For example, the Chase Sapphire Reservecard allows him to earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in his first three months of account opening. That’s $900 worth of travel when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards. The American Express Gold Card, on the other hand, awards cardholders 60,000 Membership Rewards points for spending $4,000 on qualifying purchases within the first six months of card membership. Terms of use apply.

The Amex Gold Card gives you twice as much $4,000 as the Chase Card. So, if you can’t spend a lot of money in a short period of time, it’s better to use a card with a longer duration that you can use to get the welcome bonus. This way you can make sure you aren’t inflating your lifestyle just to get the bonus.

Chase Sapphire Reserve Reward

Earn 5x total points on flights and 10x total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards right after you spend your first $300 on your annual travel purchase. Through March 2025, he gets 3x points on other trips and meals, 1 point for every dollar spent on all other purchases, plus he gets 10x points on Lyft rides

welcome bonus

Earn 60,000 bonus points when you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first three months of opening your account. $900 for travel when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards

Annual membership fee Number of years Normal number of years Balance remittance fee Foreign transaction fee Credit required American Express Gold Card

On the American Express secure site

reward

4x Membership Rewards points at restaurants (and takeout and delivery within the US) and US supermarkets (up to $25,000 purchases per calendar year, then 1x), flights booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com 3x Points For , 1x Points For All Other Purchases

welcome bonus

Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards points when you spend $4,000 or more on eligible products within your first 6 months of card membership

Annual Fee Introduced APRNormal APRBalance transfer feeForeign transaction feeCredit requiredConsider booking flights with connections

Direct flights are convenient, but connecting flights are often cheaper.

Admittedly, there are many things to consider when booking connecting and direct flights, a lot of which comes down to personal preference. However, if you want to hop on a flight with a layover in another city, this could be a viable option to save on travel costs.

Save on Baggage Fees with an Airline Credit Card

Checked baggage fees vary by airline and number of bags checked, but can range from as little as $30 to as much as $150. Whether you’re traveling alone or with your family, checking multiple bags can result in significant additional costs.

Some travel credit cards can save you money on these baggage fees. Take the Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card, for example. Receive your first checked bag free on Delta flights booked with this card. This saves him up to $60 per person on a round trip Delta ticket, and for a family of four, that could mean savings of up to $240 per round trip ticket. Terms of use apply.

Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card

On the American Express secure site

reward

Earn 2x miles on Delta purchases at U.S. supermarkets and restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery within the U.S., and 1x miles per dollar on all other qualifying purchases acquire

welcome bonus

Earn 65,000 bonus miles when you spend $2,000 on your new card in the first 6 months.

Annual fee

$0 annual fee for the first year, $99 thereafter

Intro APR Normal APR Balance transfer fee Foreign transaction fee Credit required Travel during destination off-peak season

Avoiding peak travel seasons to get to your destination has many perks. First, tourist attractions may be less crowded and cheaper than if you go during peak travel season. Airfare can also be more affordable during off-peak seasons in cities.

This requires planning flexibility as well as additional research to know exactly when the off-peak season is for a given destination. For example, off-season in Hawaii he tends to be April-June and September-December, while off-season in Italy he may be November-March.

Conclusion

TikTok’s famous Google Flights trick can save you a lot of money on airfare, but only if you have flexibility in both where and when you travel. Even if you’re not that flexible with your travel plans this year, there are still other strategies you can try to save money.

