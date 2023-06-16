Loral Group launches North Asia’s first beauty technology and innovation challenge with Viva Technology





Loral Group Signs MOU on Open Innovation Partnership in South Korea with Korea Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and Startups at Viva Technology 2023 Creating future beauty with Chinese, Korean and Japanese startups

PARIS, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Loral announces the launch of the “Big Bang Beauty Tech & Innovation Challenge” (“Big Bang Program”) in North Asia at Viva Technology 2023, Europe’s largest startup and technology event Announced. , the first regional open innovation initiative focused on driving co-creation and co-development of innovative beauty products and experiences across China, South Korea and Japan. This initiative will discover, support and nurture promising start-ups and companies with beauty technology and innovative science that can be scaled locally and globally. Loral Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Korean Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and Startups (“MSS”) for a partnership for the Big Bang Program in South Korea. In Japan, J-Startup, a government entrepreneurial support project run by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and JETRO, will support the effort.

LOral Groupe Signs Memorandum of Understanding with South Korea’s Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and Startups Tape Cutting at LOrals North Asia Big Bang Program Launch Ceremony Speech by Loral North Asia President and LOral China CEO Fabrice Megabane

After a successful three-year pilot in China, latest expansions to South Korea and Japan leverage the unique innovation ecosystem of North Asia’s “C-JK Beauty Triangle” through cross-market and cross-sectoral collaborations and will be an important milestone for revitalization. For beauty innovation.

“At Loral, we embrace and nurture innovation and believe in open innovation through partnerships,” said Barbara Lavanos, Loral Group Deputy CEO for Research, Innovation and Technology. We are working with innovative start-ups.” “We enable SMEs, institutions and governments to be inspired and inspired. The signing of the MoU with Korea MSS is an important milestone for Loral’s journey to lead open innovation in North Asia. China, We are looking forward to working with Korean startups.”, and through the Big Bang program, we aim to collaborate with Japan to expand North Asian creativity and innovation globally. “

Commenting on the partnership with Loral, Yong Lee, South Korea’s Small, Medium and Startup Minister said, “It is important for us at the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises to help promising South Korean SMEs and startups succeed in the global market. It’s a big mission,” he said. “In this sense, the partnership with Loral Group, a global leader in beauty, is very significant. We will support them to enter the global market.”

Yoshiaki Ishii, director of the Startup and New Business Promotion Office of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, said, “The Japanese government is strengthening the startup ecosystem to achieve social benefits and economic growth, and we believe J-Startup is a flagship program. “The Oral Big Bang Program makes J-Startup more global and contributes to a better world.”

The launch of the Big Bang program in North Asia leverages the invaluable experience gained from its successful pilot in China as the first-to-market startup challenge tailored to China’s beauty tech ecosystem. Through partnerships with Oriental Beauty Valley and Business France, Big Bang China his program over the past three years he has attracted over 1,500 Chinese start-ups and incubated over 50 projects. In 2023, the Big Bang China program with upgraded design and resources will be in full swing.

In South Korea, Loral will partner with MSS to further expand and support promising South Korean SMEs and start-ups with innovative digital and beauty technology technologies that can be deployed globally. Specifically, the Big Bang Korea program will leverage the unique strengths of the Korean beauty ecosystem and focus on beauty equipment, beauty technology, skin diagnosis and delivery systems enabled by digital and AI technology.

In Japan, Loral has partnered with J-Startup and Hello Tomorrow to support Japanese startups and cross-industry collaborators through the Big Bang Japan program, which provides opportunities for open innovation and joint development. Leveraging Japan’s unique strengths in biotechnology, materials science, and eco-friendly technology, the Japan program will focus on sustainable beauty and green science.

Fabrice Megabane, president of North Asia Zone and CEO of Loral China, said, “North Asia comprises five markets that are geographically and culturally linked to one-third of the global beauty market. With the Beauty Triangle’s innovation ecosystem and our strong research and innovation expertise in China, South Korea and Japan, North Asia’s Big Bang program will bring We believe in unlocking the power of co-creation through open innovation on disruptive beauty solutions.A partner across China, South Korea and Japan.Inspiring the world with North Asian innovation and creating beauty that moves the world. will do.”

About Loral Group

For over 110 years, Loral, the world’s leading beauty company, has been dedicated to one thing: satisfying the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose to create beauty that moves the world defines our approach to beauty as inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With a broad portfolio of 35 international brands and an ambitious sustainability commitment in our Loral for the Future programme, we are committed to providing quality, efficacy, safety and integrity to everyone around the world. Beauty in infinite diversity while offering the very best in terms of quality and responsibility.

With 85,400 dedicated employees, a well-balanced geographic footprint and sales across all distribution networks (e-commerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, hair salons, brands and travel retail), the Group aims to achieve generated sales of 32.28 billion euros. With his 20 research centers in 11 countries around the world and a dedicated research and innovation team of over 4,000 scientists and his 3,000 technical experts, Loral invents the future of beauty and develops beauty technology. We are committed to becoming a powerhouse of For more information, please visit https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom.

About Loral North Asia Zone

The Loral North Asia Zone was established in 2021 after Loral Group reorganized the geographic scope of the zone to increase consistency in consumer behavior and create synergies within the region. The North Asia Zone comprises her five geographically and culturally linked markets: Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.

The Loral North Asia Zone is the second largest region within the Group, accounting for 29.6% of the Group’s global turnover in 2022. Loral is located in the most beauty-minded regions, home to her more than one-third of all global beauty consumers. As one of his three beauty technology hubs in the world, North Asia is shaping the future of beauty with its innovation centers in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul, investing in transforming beauty technology. Our mission here is to strategize and build a strong ecosystem around the North Asia Beauty Triangle as a competitive edge to bring sustainable growth for all and inspire the world. , to activate.

