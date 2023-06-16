Google Domains is another useful service for sharpening your focus





Expand / People at these Memphis companies will soon need to look elsewhere to get their own domain unless Squarespace is good at it.

Google

Eight years after Google Domains started and a little more than a year out of beta, Google is “going through a transitional period” as part of its “focus efforts.” . In corporate terms, this means, “We need to keep costs down, so we’re selling this fledgling business to Squarespace.”

As we pointed out when it was fully released, Google Domains wasn’t the cheapest registrar, but it has a great interface and supports over 300 different domain endings (the now controversial .mov and . zip) and its maintenance. The price was a flat $12 per year with no additional charges for WHOIS privacy, DNSSEC, etc.

Google Domains are associated with many other Google services such as Gmail, Workspace, Cloud and Ads. But in reality, there was no engine for creating the website displayed when visiting the domain. The domain provided quick connections to services like Shopify, Wix and Squarespace. The last of them is now set to take over the entire business, with nearly 10 million domains and millions of customers behind them.

“Your domain is safe,” Squarespace says on its landing page for Domains customers. Squarespace says it will utilize “Google’s infrastructure” during the transition and maintain renewal pricing “for at least 12 months after the acquisition closes.” Google Workspace customers who get a domain as part of their package go to Squarespace.

The companies expect to complete the transaction in the third quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals. More information about what’s to come for Domains customers can be found on Google’s overview page. No job cuts or staffing changes have been announced as a result of the move.

No matter how much the two companies try to emulate a clean and orderly transition, the sale reflects Google’s image of a company that could easily give up on projects that aren’t core to its advertising business, even those that it seems mature and encourages. There is no other way but to make the situation worse. Link with Google account.

The move came the same year that Stadia, Google’s cloud gaming service, shut down, and went completely unnoticed by some game developers. Just yesterday, Google shut down the Grasshopper app intended to teach coding skills to beginners. Google Domains customers, at least if they have a lot of sensitive domains, aren’t forced to go through the tedious and sometimes nerve-wracking process of manually moving domains to different locations, but they love Squarespace’s domain management. If not, you may end up doing so.

