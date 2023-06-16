Tech Announces Commitment to Modernize Red Raider Club







Lubbock, Texas For nearly 70 years, the Red Raider Club has supported Texas Tech student-athletes in the classroom and at the highest level of competition, and has been a key player in elevating Texas Tech Athletics into one of the nation’s premier collegiate athletic programs. is a charity. Country.

As the college athletics world continues to evolve, the same mission that pioneered past successes continues, as Texas Tech announced Thursday that it will modernize its Red Raider club to maximize the value it offers to student-athletes. It will shape the future. And the ubiquitous Red Raider.

As part of its modernization efforts, the Red Raider Club will seek to expand its donor base and increase the amount of funds raised each year to achieve ambitious goals, including new academic achievement awards. It is a program that the Texas Tech University Athletics named “STRIVE”. STRIVE offers scholarships of up to $5,980 to student-athletes who reach certain academic requirements. This effort requires an additional $1.8 million in annual fundraising.

The Red Raider Club will also facilitate and support the Matador Club’s fundraising efforts to provide the best name, image and likeness opportunities in the country. The Matador Club, a NIL collective formed in 2022, is nationally recognized for supporting the Matador Club. Through the NIL Agreement, Texas Tech student-athletes promote and support local charitable causes through social media, in-person appearances, and community engagement.

The Red Raider Club and the Matador Club will remain two separate organizations, with the Matador Club becoming a corporate sponsor and the official and exclusive NIL Collective of Texas Tech Athletics. This partnership is essential to creating a streamlined fan and donor experience while keeping Texas Tech at the forefront of the highly competitive new His NIL field.

“Texas Tech Athletics intends to maximize the post-graduation life and career potential of our student-athletes while competing at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics,” said Kirby Hocutt, Director of Athletics. rice field. “The overall modernization of the Red Raider Club, including our partnership with The Matador Club, will ensure that we will be successful for generations to come. By growing and strengthening, we are supporting student-athletes at the highest level ever imagined.”At the same time, we are also offering donors a much simpler way to donate. We continue to be at the forefront of athletics and believe this is the right opportunity to positively impact the future of Texas Tech Athletics.”

In addition to its partnership with the Matador Club, Texas Tech will introduce a rebranding effort for the Red Raider Club beginning this summer, featuring a new logo, website and marketing materials. The Red Raider Club and Matador Club also offer enhanced benefits to annual donors to encourage giving and involvement at all levels.

“The Red Raider Club’s mission to support Texas Tech Athletics’ student-athletes remains unchanged,” said Andrea Tiley, Senior Associate Director of Development for the Track and Field Division. “But by modernizing the Red Raider Club, we aim to meet the needs of today’s student-athletes. Texas Tech student-athletes are the university’s ambassadors to the world, and supporting student-athletes enhances Texas Tech’s reputation and heritage.”

The Red Raider Club has generated over $21 million against the track and field’s over $100 million budget and will continue to provide academic scholarships, academic support, leadership training, technology, diet and nutrition education, mental health resources, We will empower the entire student-athlete through muscle strength. Conditioning, state-of-the-art equipment, and now funded by STRIVE. The Matador Club provides additional financial resources to student-athletes in exchange for the use of their name, image and likeness, linking student-athletes with ways to positively impact local organizations.

“If you’re rooting for the Texas Tech Athletics, you need to be a member of both the Red Raiders Club and the Matador Club,” head football coach Joey McGuire said. “With the momentum we’ve built as an athletics team, it’s a great time to be a Red Raider. and donors are needed.”

The partnership between Texas Tech Athletics and the Matador Club aims to eliminate competition and donor confusion in fundraising, while increasing overall fundraising support and each organization’s annual donor base. Track and field staff will now be able to provide educational and fundraising support to the Matador club and its members, but Texas Tech will not coordinate NIL activities for student-athletes in accordance with state and NCAA guidelines. .

Cody Campbell, member of the Texas Tech System Board of Trustees, said, “As a former student-athlete and lifelong Red Raider, I see the Texas Tech Athletics continue to be at the forefront of progress, innovation and creativity. I’m excited,” he said. “We provide outstanding opportunities for student-athletes and ensure the long-term competitiveness of our program. Our strength is rooted in the tremendous passion of our large number of alumni and fans. We look forward to engaging more deeply with Nation.” “And encourage everyone to work together as much as possible. This is a large team effort, and each individual has an important role to play.” .”

“Today, the Red Raider Club seeks to update our vision to raise our financial goals, promote sustainability, welcome a renewed brand and support our new partnership with the Matador Club. A new era is about to begin,” Tyree added. “We hope that all Red Raiders will join us in continuing to make an impact on our great university.”

For more information on the Red Raider Club and Matador Club, please visit www.RedRaiderClub.com or www.matadorclub.org.

