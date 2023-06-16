Google Pixel 7a Review – IGN





Google’s Pixel phone line has always found a way to impress, and that’s no less true than last year’s Pixel 7 line, which ranks among the best phones. We’ve taken over what started with the Pixel 6 and improved it in a few key ways. But with the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro shining so brightly, the new Pixel 7a has the features it deserves. The $500 Pixel 7a serves as the lower-priced model in the Pixel 7 lineup, while the higher-end Pixel 7 costs just $100 more street price, and regularly discounts well below the Pixel 7as price. So let’s see where the new phone sits and what it can (or can’t) do to make it stand out.

Google Pixel 7a Photos

Google Pixel 7a design and features

The Google Pixel 7a is an undeniably modern Pixel. It also boasts the same camera visor on the back, perhaps the Pixel’s most iconic feature. Like the rest of his Pixel 7 series, this visor has an improved design and no more unsightly seams. The Pixel 6a has a particularly ugly visor up close, so it’s refreshing to see the Pixel 7a avoid that error. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro visors protrude from the back of the phone, while the Pixel 7as visor doesn’t protrude as much.

There’s very little information about the Pixel 7a that suggests it’s more than just a Pixel 7. The difference is incredibly subtle. First, the Pixel 7a is just a tad smaller, which makes it very comfortable to hold in one hand. The display is 6.1 inches instead of 6.3 inches, but it has the same 1080 x 2040 resolution as the Pixel 7, and actually has more pixel density. It’s still an OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, but it’s probably not quite as high as the Pixel 7s’ 1,400nits, so Google has been quiet about its peak brightness. However, it is more than bright enough for everyday use. The Pixel 7a’s bezel isn’t super slim, but it’s not noticeably obtrusive either.

The subtleties continue with the display cover. This is Gorilla Glass 3, not Gorilla Glass Victus found in the Pixel 7, 7 Pro and many other top-tier smartphones. The frame remains aluminum, but the rear is plastic. However, it doesn’t feel particularly cheap and is a reasonable place to save on material costs. The frame offers his IP67 protection, keeping dust out and in some cases submerging to a depth of 1 meter for 30 minutes. Again, this is a slight downgrade from his IP68 rating on the Pixel 7s.

The under-display fingerprint scanner and facial recognition sensor are both still on the Pixel 7a. Both are as nimble as the non-A models, so fast that I don’t even realize my already unlocked phone recognizes my face before I put my thumb to the fingerprint scanner.

The previous A model didn’t have wireless charging, but the Pixel 7a finally has wireless charging. However, it’s a slightly beefed-up version, charging at just 7.5 watts instead of the 20 watts available on the Pixel 7, and lacking reverse wireless charging. Even wired charging has a slight downgrade, maxing out at just 18 watts instead of 20 watts, but few people will notice the difference.

Considering the design offers a significant downgrade from the Pixel 7, it’s a genuinely inferior phone in this regard. It may have served as a model for smaller hands as well, but it’s really not that trimmed. Despite the smaller screen, it’s only 3.6mm taller and just 0.3mm wider than the thicker bezels. It also makes your hair thicker.

Google Pixel 7a Software

The Google Pixel 7a is powered by Android 13 and has the same flavor as the Pixel 7 line. Focus on style and keep things significantly simpler, as demonstrated by Google’s Material You Color theme. This creates a uniform color scheme across the platform and makes the phone software feel more personal. Unfortunately, Google’s Android 13 version is also restrictive and not optimized for screen space, especially when compared to Samsung’s no-nonsense One UI.

The home screen only shows a grid of apps no larger than 5×5, with dates and At a Glance (various types of related info package deliveries, calendar events, etc.). Google Search and Assistant are also pinned to the bottom of the home screen. Using a third-party launcher can work around some of this problem. However, I’m still not impressed with Google’s use of spaces in the Quick Settings shade. This shade uses oversized buttons and actually limits the number of settings you have immediate access to (4 initially, 8 when fully expanded). In contrast, in One UI (and previous Android versions), he initially shows 6 quick settings and screen brightness, and 12 when fully expanded.

Google Pixel 7a Gaming and Performance

Google hasn’t given the Pixel 7a a downgraded performance profile compared to its other siblings. The same Tensor G2 chip found in the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro is inside the Pixel 7a. There aren’t many materials that dissipate heat, but he can run Genshin Impact on full settings for over 30 minutes without feeling uncomfortably hot. It certainly gets pretty hot. I measured a peak around 106.5 degrees Fahrenheit on the display, and it didn’t burn my hands.

On the other hand, Tensor G2’s performance stands up perfectly to everyday use. I barely noticed any issues while using the phone. I opened the app, browsed the site in Chrome, and scrolled through Twitter like a champ. The gameplay isn’t the best, with some noticeable dips and stutters when running Genshin Impact at max settings, but it was smooth enough to play the game without issue.

Even though this is Google’s budget phone, the experience never feels cheap thanks to its speed. The combination of processing power and a highly responsive display provides smooth operation. Connections are fast too, with Wi-Fi 6E providing plenty of bandwidth for cloud gaming and streaming, and 5G networking to keep you on the go. Perhaps most pleasing of all is that even the USB-C port hasn’t been subtly downgraded, instead maintaining the same USB 3.2 level as the Pixel 7. Many cheap phones skimp on the bog-standard USB 2.0 option, making file transfers unbearable. slow.

The 4,385mAh battery inside the Pixel 7a will keep you going long distances. It’s a little bigger than the Pixel 7s and smaller than the Pixel 7 Pro, but it only has a 6.1-inch screen. For casual use, all-day battery life is easily achieved. I also never felt like my phone drained excessively when I was idle or using it in the light, always paying attention with the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7a camera

The Google Pixel 7a upgrades the camera found on last year’s Pixel 6a, but don’t expect the same camera system found on the full-fat Pixel 7.

The cameras on the Google Pixel 7a are:

64MP (binned to 16.1MP) wide, 0.8 microns, f/1.89, PDAF, OIS, 80 degrees FOV13MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 1.12 microns, 120 degrees FOV13MP Selfie (12.2MP actual), 1.12 microns, f/2.2, 95 degree FOV

Google Pixel 7a main camera sample

If Google is consistently right about one thing, it’s the camera. And the Pixel 7a doesn’t disappoint. Between the main sensor and the ultra-wide sensor, Pixel 7a captures true-to-life footage even in challenging scenarios. Photos never look too saturated or too sharp. The main camera, with its 64MP sensor, can also be cropped in for a functional 2x zoom, and remains surprisingly good.

Google Pixel 7a Ultra Wide Camera Sample

The camera passes one important test as well as the main sensor, making the ultra-wide camera feel more or less like the same camera with a different lens. The ultra-wide angle suffers from some noise in low-light environments, but looks great in daylight outdoor landscapes, and is very similar to the main sensor in sharpness and color matching. I’ve seen a lot of phones, even the expensive ones, that have a great main sensor and an absolutely awful looking ultra-wide camera next to it.

Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 7 Pro camera comparison

The Pixel 7a uses a different camera than the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, but they compare very well. Side-by-side images from the Pixel 7a and 7 Pro’s main sensors don’t show a clear difference. The Pixel 7 Pro has a 5x telephoto sensor that sets it apart, but the Pixel 7 doesn’t.

selfie camera

Flipping the front of the selfie camera, it captures color with a similar feel to the rest of the system, handling both bright and dim lighting well without becoming too noisy.

Buying guide

The Google Pixel 7a is available from the Google Store for $499.

