Hyundai Holds Open Innovation Tech Day, Outlines Future Strategy





Hyundai held an Open Innovation Tech Day event in Seoul, in which the group presented its coexistence strategy and future strategy with participants within the global startup ecosystem, and shared the achievements of its open innovation initiatives so far. .

Hyundai Motor Group plans to establish cooperative relationships with various carefully selected startups around the world and continuously support and nurture their global expansion to secure innovative growth engines for the future. .

The group announced that it has invested KRW 1.3 trillion (Rs. 8.351 billion) in more than 200 startups by the first quarter of 2023, when it began stepping up its open innovation activities from 2017. These investments do not include major investments such as Boston Dynamics, Motional and Supernal.

The Group has invested in a number of business areas including electrification, connectivity, artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous driving, renewable energy, robotics and mobility services. By segment, mobility services recorded about KRW 700 billion in investment in projects involving mobility service companies such as Singapore’s Grab and India’s OLA.

Electrification and connectivity followed with KRW 280 billion and KRW 126 billion respectively. The group also invested KRW 60 billion in AI, KRW 54 billion in autonomous driving and KRW 25 billion in energy, including hydrogen.

Dr. Yoon Sung Hwang, vice president and head of the Open Innovation Execution Group at Hyundai Motor Group, said, “We are looking for startups that can make a positive difference in people’s lives through innovative technologies and services. ‘ said.

“We will establish a coexistence ecosystem by actively investing in start-ups that provide critical insights into creating smart and sustainable mobility solutions for the future and improving human well-being and quality of life. increase.”

Hyundai Motor Group’s open innovation initiative is mainly embodied in four types of investments. Collaborative investment to promote practical cooperation according to the expected strategic synergies. Strategic investment to secure business capabilities immediately or quickly, and company construction for internal start-ups with necessary technology and business areas for the group.

Hyundai Group operates CRADLE, a global innovation hub, in five countries: the United States, Germany, Israel, China, and Singapore. We have also established ZER01NE, a base for open innovation, in South Korea.

We also focus on securing global investment capabilities to support startups and operate a total of 19 investment funds in major countries.

Founded in 2018, ZER01NE has recruited startups through the ZER01NE Accelerator Program to discover valuable startups and explore potential strategic use cases for innovative technologies.

In addition, we are expanding our open innovation efforts to various fields other than automobiles, such as running “ZER01NE Playground” in collaboration with artists and creators.

In addition, the Group operates the in-house startup system “ZER01NE Company Builder” for the officers and employees of group companies to develop in-house startups.

A total of 30 in-house startups were spun off, with cumulative sales reaching KRW 280 billion. These start-ups have been recognized for their market value and business feasibility, and have led to the hiring of over 800 new employees.

The Group will continue to promote collaborative strategies with various start-up companies that change the future with original ideas. Newly sought-after open innovation fields include SDV (Software Defined Vehicle), resource recycling, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), and quantum technology.

On the other hand, Hyundai Motor’s open innovation platform “ZER01NE” participated for the first time at the 2023 CES held in Las Vegas in January. ZER01NE collaborated with 10 domestic startups, including 60 Hertz, eMotiv, ArgosVision, and CellPlus Korea, to lay the foundation for global expansion.

