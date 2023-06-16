Google revolutionizes online shopping with AI





Google’s new AI clothing fitting tool

How to use AI to generate viral QR codes

Mercedes adds ChatGPT to in-car voice control

10 new AI tools, 5 jobs, 3 resources, and 4 free gifts

Google has announced a new virtual try-on feature that allows users to see how clothes look on real-life models of various body types and sizes.

This feature leverages a new generative AI model to create realistic, high-quality images with details such as draping, folding, stretching, and wrinkling.

The model was trained using Google’s shopping graph dataset, which contains information about products, brands, and reviews.

We received hundreds of DMs asking how to use the AI-generated QR code art we showed you last week. So I will show you step by step how to do it yourself.

Find a free QR code generator on Google and download the .jpeg file.

Visit Stable Diffusion – If you don’t have it installed locally, use this link to get 7 minutes of free credits (unsponsored)

Use the right settings (it’s not complicated, but there are a lot of complications, so link full instructions here)

Enter prompt – the only limit is your imagination

Show us what you come up with by tagging @TheRundownAI on Twitter.

PS: Scan this and see what happens 😉

Mercedes-Benz has partnered with Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI service to integrate ChatGPT into its in-vehicle voice assistant.

ChatGPT integration enhances the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant with natural conversations and contextual follow-up questions.

Mercedes is also considering using the ChatGPT plugin for tasks such as making restaurant reservations and booking movie tickets.

The beta program will start on June 16th for eligible models using the command “Hello Mercedes, I would like to join the beta program”.

