Impact of the ESG agenda on leadership





We live in an era of the new normal of destructive behavior. On the one hand, there is digital disruption. New innovations disrupt the business models of incumbents such as Netflix, Uber, Airbnb, Spotify, WhatsApp and Amazon.

In addition, large-scale global shocks that are difficult to predict await. It is the once-in-a-century COVID-19 pandemic shock that has caused multiple disruptions on many levels, and more recently, the multiple devastating effects of the Ukraine war.

In addition to these sources of turmoil, climate and other aspects of the sustainability and ESG agenda are now creating their own turmoil in two different ways.

First, there is the confusion caused by the ESG issue itself. Consider all the disruptions caused by rising temperatures and their spillovers: heatwaves, droughts, storms and floods, wildfires, not to mention the impact on health and agricultural productivity. There are also business implications. Unilever said climate change-related agricultural supply disruptions are already costing it 300 million dollars a year in business losses.

But there are more alarming disruptions related to other environmental issues related to biodiversity and species loss, notably caused by pollution and the growing attention to systemic discrimination against women and blacks. There is also confusion due to Confusion related to human rights issues in the United States and Western Europe and, for example, apparel producers sourcing cotton from western China amid genocide concerns.

Moreover, as more and more companies take the lead in addressing these ESG issues, this in itself is transformative and disruptive to the industry. Consider the shift to wind and solar in power generation and electrification in the automotive sector that are disrupting the business models of incumbents.

The new leadership role and the skills and mindset required to fill it

To navigate these disruptions, the skills and mindsets required of senior management leaders, including Chief Learning Officers, are changing.

Based on in-depth conversations with the CEOs and senior leaders of over 30 organizations recognized as leaders in sustainability and ESG, our research found three major changes in leadership compared to a generation ago. I understand that you are.

A new way of thinking about leadership. Today’s business leaders must make responding to societal challenges central to their job descriptions. They are business leaders as well as social leaders. Rather than thinking about the trade-off between doing good and making money, business leaders should aim to achieve through each other. A new paradigm to guide change within an organization. CEOs see their new role as influencing change within their organization and opening up more room for others to act differently. A new paradigm for leading change in the broader ecosystem surrounding your organization. CEOs now see it as their role to lead change across a broad range of industry sectors in their organizations, actively leading changes in consumer and supplier behavior, industry norms, and government policies.

This has brought to the forefront the importance of leadership activities, behaviors, and skills needed to lead cultural change in an organization, including:

How to work together to build a story about the purpose of work that everyone is involved in. How to link it to goals set, metrics tracked, what people are held accountable for and what they recognize and reward. Have the courage to raise difficult issues against vested interests. Use language and symbols effectively: What do you think you should ask about and what do you think should be your priority in spending your time? What and who do you stand for? All of these things affect how comfortable others are prioritizing their actions and create room for them to act differently. How to host dialogue and enable leadership by framing good questions How to foster innovation by framing challenges that stimulate innovation. How do you manage to engage with investors from new perspectives who seek greater ESG ambitions, while others operate in a traditional model that prioritizes short-term ROI? How do you defend your prioritization of creating value for your stakeholders to a management team above you that operates on a more traditional mindset?

With a new focus on leading change across the broader ecosystem around an organization, leaders may also develop skills not traditionally in the business leader’s repertoire, such as: More sought after.

Contribute to public debate with an informed perspective. Good relationships with multiple constituencies. Participate in dialogue to understand and empathize with groups and communities that hold perspectives opposite your own. Engage in multi-stakeholder collaboration with non-traditional partners such as competitors, NGOs and trade unions. Work well with policymakers to advocate for more ambitious regulatory interventions by governments and accelerate the transition to sustainability across the industry.

Role of CLOs

A recent survey conducted by Russell Reynolds Associates in partnership with the United Nations Global Compact found that 92 percent of business leaders believe integrating sustainability issues is critical to business success, but executives Only 4 percent of job descriptions require sustainability experience or a mindset. CLOs have a key role to play in figuring out how best to develop this new leadership mindset and skill set across C-suite, senior executives and future leaders, but how?

To answer this question, we explored two more questions through our research. First, how did senior leaders themselves describe what experiences shaped their thinking and helped develop their skills? What can we learn from the leadership development innovations we have pursued to develop the leadership skills and mindsets of

Each story is unique, but some key themes emerged. For some, it was a formative experience of upbringing, college, and business school studies. For others, participation in influential mentors and professional networks focused on ESG issues, first-hand experience such as engaging with people living in poverty, and changing climate impacts and benefits. It was my personal experience with ESG issues such as of key partners and stakeholders.

This has important implications for how to design impactful leadership development pathways and programs. That is the importance of direct experience. Building literacy on sustainability and ESG issues is, of course, an important starting point and part of the mix, but our research shows that business leaders are making emotional connections and finding ways to solve this challenge. It has been suggested that direct experience is central to what it takes to build commitment. Be at the forefront of your work.

Therefore, for these programs to be truly transformative, first-hand experience must be incorporated not only into the design of leadership development and learning programs, but also into the broader management of talent management programs and succession planning. I have.

Additionally, our research shows that more and more organizations are offering their current and future senior leaders the opportunity to gain just this kind of personal first-hand experience, leveraging powerful experiential learning to: It has been shown to build leadership development activities to produce.

Encourage senior management to engage with those facing some of the world’s most pressing challenges and with the people and organizations working to help address these challenges, including key organizational stakeholders. Give them the opportunity to build relationships. It gives us the opportunity to work on new ideas that help us understand the demands of this new business environment such as ecology, complexity, systems thinking and social constructivism, and how these can be explored through new concepts such as brand substance, circular economy and foundation of shared value. It helps you understand how it connects with your business. Structure of the Pyramid and Integrated Report. Help them make sense of these experiences and make them available through action learning, strategic projects for business issues, and contact with individuals within the organization who have already modeled this model of leadership. Associate it with an organizational role. We help you develop and articulate your own true view of the purpose of your work and the value it creates for society as a whole.

Such experiential learning programs are most effective when integrated with a broader program of activities centered around the learning program within the organization to keep participants engaged, such as:

The CEO has personally championed the importance of this type of learning program for his business. A dedicated coordinator will send program participants updates and news on sustainability, ESG issues and business responses. Refresh class reunion event. Encourage participants to submit updates on the actions they have taken as a result of the program. Encourage participants to take concrete actions and give them the time and resources they need to do so. Give participants additional titles, such as “climate change champions,” to help them feel empowered to act in new ways. Assign mentors to participants. Educate your line manager about the importance of the program and how to best support your participants.

These findings suggest additional tangible activities of value in identifying an organization’s talent pipeline, alongside leadership development L&D programs. If this kind of personal first-hand experience is the key to inspiring the kind of business leadership that is needed in our times, then we should use this kind of life experience in recruiting, career development planning, talent identification, and so on. It needs to be deliberately encouraged, evaluated and sought. High potential and succession planning.

They are not only nice to have, they indicate a balanced individual. Their significant contribution to the development of worldviews, interpersonal competencies, and organizational culture is now essential for organizations to survive and thrive.

Care should be taken in intentionally looking for something different when making decisions about hiring, career development planning, high potential, succession planning, and perhaps the types of HR processes and metrics that provide management information. will also need to be re-evaluated and re-formulated if necessary. It may be used when making these decisions.

