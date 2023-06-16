Google designers explain why the Pixel Fold is more than just a foldable





Since the launch of the original Galaxy Fold in 2019, Samsung has enjoyed a monopoly on large devices with essentially bendable screens. But with his Pixel Fold imminent later this month, Google wants to break that shackle. That said, Samsung has already released four generations of its flagship foldable model, so Google can’t simply repeat its rival’s design. In an interview ahead of the Pixel Fold’s release, Google Product Managers (PMs) George Hwang and Andrea Zvinakis asked why now, what the company is doing differently, and what the future flexible phone will look like. We talked about how it will affect future devices. .

The first thing I noticed during my hands-on was the shape of the Pixel Folds. Instead of going with the elongated, baton-like body of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Google opted for a wider frame shaped like a passport, a deliberate decision on the part of Google. Hwang, who is PM of the Pixel Fold team, said that when he talks about the Pixel Fold, he often talks about the outer display first.

This design sketch shows how the Pixel Fold’s hinge sits on the edge of the device. This has had a major impact on the overall design of mobile phones.

Google

That’s because over 50% of interactions people do on their phones last less than two minutes, like texting a friend, changing a song, or simply setting an alarm. said Fan. The focus on form factor was very important and very intentional to ensure that we provide an easy-to-use external display so that users can use their phones the way they want.

In some ways, using the Pixel Folds outside of the display like you would a normal phone might sound obvious, but it was a bit of a surprise. Usually when we discuss foldable devices, a lot of the attention goes to the gorgeous flexible screen inside. But more importantly, it touches on some of Google’s overarching design goals for the Pixel Fold. That means that it can be used like a regular phone when it’s only closed, that the user can open his Fold to extend the experience, and that even if it’s a larger device, it’s still an everyday phone. is a driver that can be run

In an Engadget interview about Pixel Fold, we spoke with two of Google’s product managers: George Hwang (left) from the Pixel Fold team and Andrea Zvinakis (right) from the Android platform team.

Google

When it comes to using its large internal display to enhance the device’s capabilities, it feels like much of the Pixel Folds’ potential lies in the merging of hardware and software. As someone who works on Google’s Android platform and his team, Zvinakis stressed the importance of continuity and stance on the Pixel Fold. If you’re just designing for a tablet, you can just create one big screen, “but foldables, on the other hand, often unfold to keep the session going.

When designing apps and UIs for foldable devices, Google needs to consider things like buttons and other elements that might fall into the folds of the Pixel Folds. But it also means being able to open the device without losing its place, which often feels like an elusive goal. But when it works, it gives you a sense of immediate adaptation that traditional phones don’t.

With the Pixel Fold, one of Google’s main goals is to make the phone’s 5.8-inch outer display as usable as possible, so that users don’t feel forced to use the larger main display for certain tasks. was to do

Google

Continuity also affects posture. Posture is the position of the phone screen from open to closed and all angles in between. The flexible design of Pixel Folds not only requires Google to track the orientation of the device, but also predicts how components such as the phone’s camera and UI will adjust, move and behave based on that pose. It is important to Zvinakis said he hopes to provide benefits to users by deploying devices rather than just looking at expanded phone layouts. That’s why we’ve created dual he shades and more for notifications that utilize both sides of the display.

But what’s even more interesting is that Zvinakis says pose detection will enable entirely new use cases like the Pixel Fold’s dual-screen interpreter mode. This allows the user to hold the phone in place and the two of them can see different languages ​​translated in real time on their respective displays, so if they all need to share her one screen. Reduces the typical interaction that occurs in We also saw some other new uses for foldable phones, such as taking high-definition selfies with the rear camera while using the phone’s external display, but with traditional glass bricks. There are more and more features available on foldable phones that we didn’t get.

The Pixel Fold is a large device, but Google focused on making it very thin (less than 6mm) so that it can be used as an everyday driver.

Google

For foldable devices to reach their true potential, there’s more to it. For example, consider the Folds taskbar. This should straddle the line between short mobile interactions and more complex multitasking situations. Last March he released the taskbar in Android 12L, but the first version was basically a fixed taskbar that you had to long press to hide and long press to show. Zvinakis said. However, upon further testing, users said they found the behavior a bit clunky. So instead, we’ve improved it to a more temporary taskbar that you can access with a short swipe, drag any app to the split screen, and automatically close when not in use.

The big challenge is to combine competing design factors such as the thinness of the device while supporting advanced components such as the 5x optical zoom in mobile phones. So to overcome this challenge, Hwang challenged his team to create a device that was more than just a collection of components. “If you don’t want to use it every day, it’s not the device we want,” Ship. “

For apps with an optimized tabletop mode like YouTube, it’s very important that the Pixel Fold can accurately detect pose, including screen orientation and position.

Google

The pursuit of thinness is much more important in foldable phones than in other phones. “We realized that if this is thick and bulky, you don’t want it in your pocket all day,” Huang said. I think the hinge was the key. The hinge design drives the drive. It’s like everything around the foldable display is symbiotic.

As someone who has owned the Galaxy Z Fold series for generations, this was a bit of an unexpected turn of events, as I thought the hinge issue would be resolved after all the issues with the original model. . Huang said most foldable products have hinge mechanisms at three to four different points along the length of the hinge. But the problem is that in the middle of the device there is a hinged component, which creates a so-called stack thickness, on top of which is the display.

The Pixel Fold’s flexible display has creases, but Google has made some innovations in the screen’s folded shape to minimize that appearance.

Photo Credit: Sam Rutherford/Engadget

So Hwang wondered if these were the limiting factors, how could he creatively move those components elsewhere? So what the Pixel Fold team ended up doing was repositioning his two hinges on the phone to the edges of the device to get it out of the plane. This had many important effects. According to her, this not only reduces thickness, but also helps maximize the delta between her 5.8-inch display on the outside and her 7.6-inch flexible interior her screen on the inside. increase. In addition, Google’s architecture helped address what Huang calls folding geometry, which describes how the screen actually bends within the hinge. She added that the hinge allows the display to fold inwards, where the crease extends to further reduce the thickness. I’ve only used the Pixel Fold very briefly, but the results are pretty spectacular, with the Google being less than 6mm thick (only 12.1mm when closed) and still folding completely flat. I was able to make a mobile phone.

The advancement and thinness of the Pixel Folds hinge doesn’t come without tradeoffs. But even though its bezels are slightly larger than Samsung’s, it’s worth it for Mr. Hwang. Thanks to the bezel, we can now have a pure display without the need for an under-display camera. I thought this was really great. It also gave Google room to improve the Pixel Folds’ general durability, including an IPX8-rated water resistance rating. Plus, it’s ergonomically designed, and the larger display bezels provide more space to rest your hands, she said.

It may not sound like much, but the Pixel Fold’s (right) thin design and no gap between screens when closed go a long way toward ease of use.

Photo Credit: Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Huang said dealing with the Pixel Folds display’s inevitable wrinkles was also a balancing act, something he still thinks about regularly. It’s not glamorous, but the bigger question is how can we reduce wrinkles. How can we minimize that? Ultimately, Google decided on a hybrid approach that produces miniature water-drop-like creases that span the entire screen instead of perfect creases. This prevents unsightly grooves from forming over time while reducing the appearance.

Still, the Pixel Folds’ design is impressive, but after speaking with Google’s product managers, it’s even more important as an ambassador for future foldable devices and a standard-bearer for the newly optimized Android’s advanced software features. I feel like I have a role to play. app. That’s because, in addition to the device itself, the Pixel Fold also introduces a new set of resources to help app makers optimize their work. Zvinakis said the primary ways to achieve this are through developer guidelines, developer tools, and easy-to-use libraries. These determine support for features such as adaptive resolution, landscape orientation, and multitasking behavior. Along with sample configurations available in the Android Studio emulation environment, there’s also another layer that shows how much effort the developers have put into supporting collapsible functionality. I plan to start streaming his physical device for these google devices in android studio. So basically a developer can see how their apps run on Google-hosted Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices directly from his IDE (integrated developer environment). We want to make it easier for developers to test these new products.

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which has a shorter zoom than the S22 Ultra, the Pixel Fold has the same camera system as the Pixel 7 Pro, including the same 5x optical zoom.

Photo Credit: Sam Rutherford/Engadget

To make it easier for users to find these apps, Zvinakis said Google will start showing really high-quality apps more prominently on the Play Store, including screenshots showing new foldable-specific features. increase. And all of this comes with over 50 foldable-optimized Google first-party his apps, which is no easy task, both Hwang and his Zvinakis said. said. In this way, the Pixel Fold not only serves as a testbed for future devices, but also for Google’s evolving software designs.

Unfortunately, the Pixel Fold development team hasn’t overcome all the hurdles that could prevent anyone from jumping on the flexible phone trend, especially the $1,800 price tag. But even if his Fold is the first company to tackle the category, it’s clear that Google is bringing a ton of new ideas to the space, both in terms of hardware and software. Unlike the Z Fold 4, the slim and sleek Pixel Fold offers the same great camera experience as the Pixel 7 Pro. How well it will sell remains to be seen, but Samsung’s Z Fold has basically stalled in recent years, so the arrival of the Pixel Fold couldn’t be better timed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/googles-designers-on-why-the-pixel-fold-isnt-just-another-foldable-153058971.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos