About parenting and restaurant innovation





The CPO discusses growing up in the restaurant industry and how becoming a father impacts his product strategy.

In my role as CPO of SpotOn, I spend most of my day thinking about the future. Roadmaps, industry reports, and how to leverage emerging technologies like AI require investments today to succeed in the months, quarters, and years to come. But as soon as I get home with three young children, those roadmaps and launch plans are gone, replaced by extra bandages, recurring jokes and the inevitable “why why why”. We, it is the soundtrack to our happy and chaotic homes.

As CPO and father, my job is to invest in the present, with all the turmoil and unpredictability that comes with it, so that I can be the steward of the future.

It’s a special moment for the SpotOn team to combine their roles as parents and advocates for the restaurant’s future. Earlier this week, we released a new feature that does just that. It’s called Seat & Send. This is what it does.

My son and I love going to pancakes for breakfast. It’s kind of how we do it, but he hasn’t perfected the art of patient waiting yet. Considering the understaffed restaurant and the unexpected rush, I went from happy thoughts to causing fear when I managed to eat a special pancake breakfast. But it doesn’t have to be this way. With the SpotOns Seat & Send feature, the host texts you from the waiting list app so you can pre-order, minimize wait times (hungry kids), You can maximize the number of rotations of the table.

This is the kind of win-win the restaurant industry needs. Restaurants have added table rotation during the perhaps coveted brunch rush, allowing parents to finish a smoother dining experience before small smiles turn to big tears. Every parent has figured out whether to cook at home or go out to eat. Weigh the costs and potential disruptions of going out with cooking and cleaning. What I love about Seat & Send is that it makes eating out with the kids easier and lets me focus on going to restaurants and making memories (and less cleaning up).

I’m not the only one excited about this feature. According to his 2023 State of the Industry Report for the National Restaurant Association, 85% of her adults with children said they would take the option to pre-order when served with seated table service. restaurant. Parents, children, and other guests can enjoy going to a restaurant more when they don’t have to wait for a server to take their order before they get frustrated. But just in case, it doesn’t hurt to have colored placemats or an emergency goldfish.

Long before I became a father, I was a kid growing up in a large family of small businesses and restaurant owners. I’ve seen the grit and tenacity it takes to run a small business. Much like walk-ins and tempura restaurants, the restaurant industry is all about passion. This inspired me to build a career development technology that supports the growth and success of small businesses. SpotOn develops technology for hardworking, passionate people who care deeply about providing great experiences for their guests. And sometimes that guest could be someone’s happy child.

