Republicans must refuse to protect technology investments in China





Congressional Republicans seek to block the Biden administration’s restrictions on U.S. investment in China’s high-tech sector with Republican colleagues Rep. Patrick McHenry (R.N.C.) and Rep. Andy Barr (R.K.) must resist. The executive order envisioned by the Biden administration is likely to significantly limit the flow of US capital into China’s high-tech sector. Wider restrictions are needed to mitigate China’s proven ability to circumvent narrower restrictions.

These restrictions should be introduced as soon as possible. Even the weakest state-controlled entities in China’s high-tech private sector ultimately serve the Communist Party’s interests. Xi Jinping has bolstered this understanding recently by cracking down on private groups deemed too independent. And when it comes to technology, Xi’s primary concern isn’t just the economy. Likewise, he wants to use technological innovations to develop new weapons. Weapons to develop his already powerful hypersonic vehicle and “Carrier Killer” ballistic missile force.

Allowing US funding of China’s high-tech sector is equivalent to allowing China to kill US servicemen and improve ways to defeat the US in war. it should be imprudent. Unfortunately, McHenry and Barr are seeking to undermine Biden’s planned restrictions through their influential positions on the House Financial Services Committee.

Morgan Chafant reported on Friday that Barr said he would “block” the White House executive order if it puts in place a review process for U.S. investments in China’s technology sector. I will consider it,” he said. Barr told Chalfant he was in contact with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink and JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon. McHenry said the commission “will be ‘putting all options on the table’ when asked about potential plans to disrupt the executive order.”

It is not surprising that they take such a stance. Barr and McHenry each received a total of $12,900 from BlackRock sources during the 2022 election. McHenry received $28,115 from JPMorgan officials in the 2022 cycle, the largest amount the company and its employees have donated to a Republican congressional candidate. It should come as no surprise that Fink and Dimon want to protect U.S. investments in China’s high-tech sector. As I pointed out in December, BlackRock is pushing to set up a China tech investment fund. On June 1, the company updated its prospectus for the same offering. Likewise, Dimon’s interest in Chinese commerce was underscored by his recent visit to Beijing.

Republicans should not join this pro-China effort. Xi has ordered the military to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2030, and President Joe Biden has said four times that he would order US military intervention in such a situation. In such a conflict, the People’s Liberation Army has a good chance of defeating the US military. In fact, even if the United States were victorious, thousands of American servicemen would very likely die. Any war lasting less than a month will likely cause more US casualties than the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan combined. Probably much more than that.

The country may soon be at war with China. Supporting China’s war effort is not part of a lawmaker’s job description. At least it shouldn’t be. Bottom line: Mr. Fink and Mr. Dimon are not allowed to invest in future American cemeteries on the bottom of the East and South China Seas.

