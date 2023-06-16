Google Domains surprise sale to Squarespace





Over the past year, it has become common for Google to occasionally shut down one of its many products. There’s an entire website of his dedicated to tracking services called “Killed by Google (opens in a new tab).”

But this is very unexpected.

Google is exiting the domain name registration business. In a press release published Thursday (opens in new tab), Google and Squarespace announced that the website builder will acquire Google Domains for $180 million (opens in new tab).

As part of the deal, Squarespace will become the new domain name registrar for over 10.1 million domains already registered with Google Domains by Google customers.

The acquisition makes Squarespace one of the world’s largest domain name registrars (opens in a new tab) by total number of registered domain names, behind GoDaddy, Namecheap and Tucows.

“Domains are a critical part of web infrastructure and a vital part of any company’s online presence,” Squarespace founder and CEO Anthony Casarena said in a statement. As we have been serving, we look forward to serving these new customers.” We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition. ”

Google Domains just recently came out of beta

Google originally launched Google Domains in 2014, but the service remained in beta (opens in a new tab) until March 2022. According to the sales copy on the Google Domains website, Google sees this service as a way to enhance its offering. Google Workspace (formerly G Suite), a business email and apps product. His paying Google Workspace subscriber could use his email his address on her Gmail as part of the service, and Google Domains provided a seamless way for customers to register domains.

Google Domains often receives positive reviews from customers for its simple and focused user interface, which competitors often offer additional services such as web hosting and aftermarket sales of domain names. was in stark contrast to

But according to Google, operating a domain registrar no longer fits into the company’s plans. Although the company doesn’t explicitly mention it, domain name registrars are notoriously low-margin businesses, with very little profit made by the company for each domain name registered. For this reason, many registrars offer the additional services mentioned above.

“Continuing our efforts to further strengthen our focus, we have entered into a definitive agreement with Squarespace to acquire customer accounts for their Google Domains registrar business,” said Matt Madrigal, vice president and general manager of Merchant Shopping at Google. said. “Working with the Google Domains team to support a smooth transition for our customers over the coming months is our number one priority.”

It is important to note that Google states that it sells a Google Domains registrar business that sells domain name registrations to customers. Google will continue to run the Google Registry, the domain name registry that manages top-level domains under Google control, such as .app, .how and .dev.

Squarespace says it will “maintain” current domain name renewal prices for current Google Domains customers for at least 12 months after the acquisition closes. Additionally, Squarespace will be Google’s exclusive domain name provider to Workspace customers for at least three years.

Current domain name customers will of course continue to use Google Domains until the end of the transition period, unless they transfer the domain to another domain name registrar.

