Google Project Tailwind has a new name and will soon enter early access





At I/O 2023 last month, Google previewed “Project Tailwind” as an “AI First Notebook” and it will also enter early access “soon” under the new name.

Tailwind is a demonstration of the PaLM API to help explicitly selected “people who synthesize information from various sources”.

For students, this includes class notes, assignments/essays, reading, etc. stored in Google Drive and inserted into Tailwind to be a “personalized private AI model with expertise on the information provided”. will be created.

If so, Tailwind lets you do more with your data by creating study guides, summaries, and even reading quizzes using a prompt-based UI. The goal is to help them learn faster, and Google says this will help “writers researching articles, analysts doing earnings calls, and even lawyers preparing lawsuits.” I imagine it would.

Since the beginning of last month, you can now join the waitlist for Project Tailwind as part of Google Labs. An update to the landing page states that the team will “soon open early access to users on the waitlist.” You will probably be notified by email if this problem occurs.

Google says Project Tailwind will get a “new name” in addition to updating the “early” experiment. The current one reflects its useful nature and propels you forward with a matching blue-inspired favicon.

Google Labs Details:

