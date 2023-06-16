NATO’s New Tech Accelerator Seeks First Startup Group





NATO’s Technology Accelerator will go live on Monday with the first call for start-ups with technologies for military and commercial energy supply resilience, sensing and surveillance, and secure information sharing.

The Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) initiative will raise several million euros this year and an estimated $50 million and $54.7 million in the future, with the goal of increasing funding over the long term. increase.

Deep Chana, managing director of DIANA, said, “We will prepare 100,000 subsidies for the first six months of the acceleration program, and up to 30,000 subsidies for the next six months if we successfully pass the first phase. We are going to receive millions of dollars in subsidies,” he said. He added that DIANA has not acquired any equity or intellectual property rights in the companies it funds.

The program will also work with the NATO Innovation Fund, a multinational venture capital fund established last year.

In addition to seed funding, DIANA will provide companies with a dual-use accelerator program partnering with 11 deep tech acceleration sites within the NATO alliance, providing access to over 90 test centers and contacts from government agencies and academia. offers. A company must be incorporated in a NATO member state to be considered.

We very clearly encourage startups to apply it not only in the more traditional tactical military arena, but also in some sort of civilian space. We believe this will provide diversified opportunities to earn returns, which in turn will make them more resilient and investable. Chana said companies in this sector do. And, of course, North America is a big part of this equation. And at this stage, we will have accelerator sites in Seattle and Boston that will participate in the pilot, as well as a field office in Canada.

Also, in order to mitigate the concerns of hostile capital investment, DIANA advises start-ups to very carefully consider their current position in terms of investment mix and from there if it represents a risk. I will advise you from the beginning how to turn around. Chana said it will contribute to the growth of the company. As we take the DIANA program, we grow with our founders. So this is effectively both a curriculum and a networking opportunity.

The idea is to allow companies to grow within these accelerator sites and then test their technology in one of our test centers to get feedback from users so they can best understand what their requirements are. is.

We want to give people permission to fail quickly. One of the things that is common in defensive security, he said, is that when it comes to testing and trials, it’s not really a testing ground for failing in a secure way. . They expose all their imperfections, which, unfortunately, is often the end of the story.

NATO is expanding its role in technology investment and policy with the launch of DIANA and its venture capital fund. We also look at the Ukraine conflict to identify technology priorities.

Also, while no specific country is eligible for participation in the DIANA Accelerator, Ukraine’s response to the Russian aggression has shown the usefulness of innovative thinking and how effective agile technical solutions are. Chana said, proving that

This is about building the systemic capacity of the alliance so that it can not only deal with problems like the ones we have seen happening in Ukraine, but also avoid the risk of similar problems in the future. Chana said. We are looking at how science and technology can be used to reduce the likelihood of conflict in the first place. And when there are conflicts, we resolve them quickly and efficiently with minimal impact.

