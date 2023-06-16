How can companies keep technology costs down in an inflationary environment?





In today’s rising inflation and interest rate environment, it can be difficult for companies to keep track of their technology costs and continue to invest.

Chief Technology Officers (CTOs) must strive to balance forward-looking innovation with increasing cost pressures. In addition to the cost of maintaining existing systems and the complexity of multiple licenses, the cyber threat landscape has evolved over the last few years, leaving businesses vulnerable to exposing internal and external data to malicious attackers. We face tremendous pressure to protect.

In the face of these competing challenges and pressures, how can companies ensure system quality and incorporate cost-effective innovation into their corporate development plans?

Balancing strategy and cost with technology roadmaps

CTOs face the challenge of articulating technology strategy and costs as effective cost management becomes paramount. A strong technology roadmap is an invaluable tool to help with this, helping to communicate strategy and keep your business on track. This ensures that everyone understands where the company is investing and what would happen if the investment weren’t made.

The year ahead is nearly impossible to predict, but a solid technology roadmap should consider both the risks and costs of technology investments, while also being able to adapt to unplanned threats and financial pressures. You also need to maintain good agility. This roadmap must be approved by the board of directors to allow 360-degree visibility and alignment of plans, and provide options for key stakeholders to reference it throughout the year.

economies of scale

With cost-effectiveness in mind, you should negotiate technology contracts and take advantage of volume discounts. This is an advantage of using an external partner such as BCN’s flexible IT managed services. Partners are aware of price comparisons, but they are so understanding of the level of service provided that the CTO does not compromise requirements to negotiate lower rates. Negotiation is an art, and balancing gains and losses is key.

open source code

CTOs should also look to consider free or low-cost software options, including open source code, that can significantly reduce costs for their organization. Open source projects often have large and active communities of developers who can provide support and guidance, minimizing expenditure on her dedicated IT staff and in-house problem solving. The open source code can also be customized for your specific business needs, giving you more flexibility and control.

automation

In addition, automation can be used to streamline processes and costs, especially regarding maintenance. However, going slow is the key to effective automation. Managers should strive to gradually reduce team involvement, as gently integrated automation may begin to take on low-risk maintenance her tasks. Similarly, it is important for management to internally discuss strategies to determine the extent to which automation will be used alongside human capital and any collateral impacts to consider.

optimization

As the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze margins, tight control over costs is more important than ever. Businesses should continue to re-evaluate their existing technology to determine if it still provides value. This can be done by looking at your technology roadmap and evaluating your existing technology stack against it.

Companies may also be over-specifying their needs, such as many underutilized products or over-licensing, and without investigating and assessing their usefulness, their normal operating costs will increase. may become. These licenses should be checked for usage, especially when used by third parties.

Ultimately, CTOs face tremendous pressure to cut budgets, but there are many areas where maintaining both maintenance and investment in technology to meet future challenges is critical. Short-term savings can ultimately lead to long-term costs, both financial and reputational. However, if technology maintenance can be streamlined with a focus on being well-managed and cost-effective, there is clear and demonstrable value.

About the author

Mark Rotheam is BCN’s CTO. BCN Group is a team of over 260 technology advisors, cloud specialists, software developers, security experts, project managers and support operators. Based in his four locations covering the north of England, we are one of the UK’s fastest growing and most trusted managed services his providers.

Duncan Ramsay is a partner at ECI Partners. ECI is a leading private equity investor focused on providing collaborative support to management teams. We pride ourselves on being easy to work with, assisting where we feel we can add value, and working in full alignment with management. This is how our company has achieved such outstanding results over his 45+ years.

