Google Domains will be shut down and its assets will be moved to Squarespace





Google Domains used to be a quick and easy place to buy a dotcom (or dotnet, or dotstudio) for home bakers, but the company has now abandoned its registrar business and sold its assets to Squarespace. . The deal includes the transfer of 10 million domains owned by Google’s customers to popular website builders.

Matt Madrigal, Google’s vice president and general manager of merchant shopping, said in a press statement that the sale is an effort to reinforce the company’s focus and that the company will support a smooth transition for customers as they transition to Squarespace. Said it was a plan. Madrigal assures customers that his Squarespace, which already has its own domain management and his web building tools, will be the perfect home for his website. Google Domains first became available in beta in his 2014 and finally came out of beta last year.

The definitive agreement between Google and Squarespace guarantees that customers will get the same renewal price for the next 12 months. Additionally, Squarespace agrees to provide incentives for the customer to use the company’s platform to build his website.

For some users, especially those who keep their domain only on Google for convenience (and refer to websites hosted elsewhere), Squarespace may not add any value . As it stands, Squarespaces’ domain-buying process, by design, also assumes that his website will be built from scratch on the company’s platform.

Additionally, customers who plan to enroll on the Google Workspace enterprise platform and want to easily purchase a domain within the process will also default to registering their domain through Squarespace. However, if the customer wants to purchase the domain elsewhere, he can relink it to Workspace after the purchase.

The deal makes Squarespace the exclusive domain provider for Workspace customers who purchase domains directly through Google for at least the next three years. For users who already subscribe to Workspace and purchase domains through Google, Squarespace will also take over domain billing and support services for those customers.

Google’s Head of External Communications for Workspace Katie Wattie sent The Verge an email sharing that customers have some flexibility with their domains.

Customers can buy domain names anywhere and bring them into Workspace as they always have. We also continue to support our robust ecosystem of Workspace resellers. Many offer domain registration services with the purchase of Workspace.

The Google-Squarespace deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory hurdles pending and closing conditions being met. It is not yet known if the customer will need to take any action, but he will wait until 2024 or later for the actual transfer to fully materialize. The deal is worth $180 million, according to Bloomberg.

Google Domains is one of the services the company sends to the grave, at least internally. The company recently shut down Currents, an enterprise-focused Google Plus offshoot. Stadia, Google’s cloud gaming platform, also recently suffered losses.

Updated June 16, 2023 3:11 PM ET: Added clarification that Squarespace will take over billing and support for a Workspace user’s domain only if the domain was purchased through Google Workspace. Also added an answer from Google about how domains for Workspace users can be purchased elsewhere.

