BBC wins EBU Technology & Innovation Award for contribution to private 5G network





From left to right: TC Chair Michael Nugent (ERT), BBC Project Director Ian Wagdin, EBU Technology & Innovation Director Antonio Arcidiacono

The BBC won the EBU Technology & Innovation Award 2023 for its “Private 5G Networks for Contribution and Distribution” project, and the Jaime Sánchez Roldán University Polytechnic University of Valencia won the EBU Young Tech Talent Award.

The EBU recognizes, encourages and supports outstanding technological solutions developed by member organizations and awards Technology & Innovation Awards. Now in his eighth year, the award has attracted a record 23 entries from him in 2023.

The Young Technology Talent Award recognizes a student or graduate-level engineer who has achieved a specific technology demonstration, proof of concept, or solution relevant to a broadcast organization.

The winner and runner-up will be selected based on scores assigned by each elected member of the EBU Technical Committee based on various relevant criteria.

5G Link developed by BBC brings major economic and quality advantages

5G technology offers the potential for higher bandwidth over mobile data links. However, his generally available 5G mobile network is currently too unreliable for professional content providers as it is subject to unpredictable public demand.

The BBC builds and uses a private 5G network in the UK with the quality and reliability it needs. The network can be deployed as needed and has successfully delivered news at national events such as coronations involving multiple crews, numerous cameras and UHDTV video signals.

runner up

The 2023 nominees were all very strong and the scores given to the main projects were very close.

One of the runners-up is the SRG project “Self-directed Lighting System (SLS) for Broadcast Studios and Event Venues”. SRG has developed an automated system that automatically takes into account the relative positions and movements of cameras, objects and people to control the program highlights, guide lights and fill lights.

Another runner-up is the RAI project “5G Audio-Visual Broadcast Network”. Led by the RAI Way and in collaboration with project partners RAI/CRITS, Politecnico di Milano, Rohde & Schwarz, OpNet, Nokia, Mainstreaming, Kinecar and Impersive, the project aims to develop a CDN for transporting 5G broadcasts and programming. Developed a collaborative network. User reception adapts to the most reliable components. The program production used 5G private networks to carry nearly time-synchronized content from various sources.

Another runner-up is the ORS project “Nakolos – 5G Broadcast and Broadband for Unlimited High-Quality Delivery”. ORS has worked with partner Bitstem to develop lightweight middleware for the Android ecosystem that allows application designers to integrate his 5G broadcast compatibility and fallback between CDN broadband directly into their applications.

EBU Young Technology Talent of the Year Award

Jaime Sanchez Roldan of the Polytechnic University of Valencia has been awarded the 2023 EBU Young Technology Talent Award for his development of an “Open Source LTE-based 5G Broadcast Platform”. Through the development of this platform, Sanchez his Roldan contributed significantly to the advancement of his 5G broadcast technology in Spain and Europe. The platform is also notable for using new algorithms and incorporating features to improve performance. Sanchez Roldan has also made significant contributions to his 5G-MAG project, which encourages the development and use of 5G systems.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.ebu.ch/news/2023/06/bbc-wins-ebu-technology–innovation-award-with-private-5g-network-for-contribution

