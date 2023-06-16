Please endure for the rest of your life as the rules pile up





As the excitement around AI grows, some may forget about another great innovation that promises to change the world: cryptocurrencies.

The sector is in trouble again after two major exchanges, Coinbase and Binance, were sued by the SEC for failing to register as brokers. The uproar has cast a dark cloud over the cryptocurrency market and the decentralized finance sector as a whole.

But even as regulators take such steps to tighten their grip on exchanges, some investors are still focused on the long-term prospects of cryptocurrencies. Earlier this week, Andreessen Horowitz doubled down on its cryptocurrency efforts by opening an office in London to focus on investing in Web3.

This reflects the expectation that stricter regulation will cause short-term pain for the industry while providing a more stable regulatory platform for the technology to mature. The challenge for lawmakers will be to strike a fair balance between fostering innovation and providing safety.

Unsurprisingly, venture capital appetite for cryptocurrencies has generally declined in recent months. PitchBook’s Q1 2023 Crypto Report Shows VC Investment in Cryptocurrency Startups Decreased 11% to $2.6 Billion in the First Three Months of the Year Compared to the Previous Quarter, with 12.2% of Transactions It decreased to 353 cases. The month marked the lowest quarterly total funding since 2020.

This comes with a broader decline in VC deal flow, but there are also some fundamental headwinds unique to the crypto sector.

One of the biggest hurdles is the uncertainty surrounding the legal status of crypto assets. The SEC has ramped up its pursuit of the sector since another exchange, FTX, went bankrupt last year after losing billions of dollars in user funds. This debacle not only sparked more regulation, but undermined public confidence and further adoption.

One of the key questions to resolve is whether crypto assets should be considered securities, commodities, or something else entirely. The question is not yet fully resolved. However, the SEC is now of the view that most cryptocurrencies are securities, meaning even established cryptocurrency exchanges are expected to register with the SEC. .

In March, Coinbase, which has approximately $130 billion in assets on its platform, received a formal letter from the SEC threatening enforcement, saying that trading in digital assets should have been registered as securities. Publicly traded company Coinbase, backed by Andreessen Horowitz, had to cut 20% of its workforce in January. The company has vowed to defend itself against the SEC lawsuit.

In a separate lawsuit earlier this month, the SEC accused Binance and its CEO Changpeng Chao of fraud and market manipulation. Another major exchange, Kraken, is also under investigation by the SEC in connection with the sale of unregistered securities.

Impact of Regulation Increasing regulation is a double-edged sword for the cryptocurrency market. On the one hand, it may threaten to stifle innovation, but on the other, it helps legitimize the industry and bring more stability to investors. However, regulatory regimes can vary significantly across jurisdictions.

This contradiction is why a16z, which has been active in the cryptocurrency space since 2013, recently decided to set up shop in London. The company went so far as to call for a regulatory framework that not only eradicates cryptocurrency “casino culture,” but encourages startup innovation in Web3.

The UK, whose economy has been hit hard by Brexit, has made great efforts to hone its technology credentials and attract investment, especially in areas such as Web3. The UK government announced plans last year to make the country a “global cryptocurrency technology hub”.

The UK’s distant economic neighbors within the EU have made further progress in improving their regulatory frameworks. In April, the EU parliament passed the Crypto Markets Act (MiCA), which governs how crypto platforms and token issuers operate. The measure, if passed into law in 2024, would put the region ahead of both the United States and the United Kingdom in terms of cryptocurrency regulatory regimes.

An Uncertain Future Despite some countries offering clearer (if not friendlier) regulatory guardrails, the cryptocurrency market is still beset by uncertainty. One of the major risks for investors is that a lack of international cooperation among regulators could lead to market fragmentation, ultimately undermining market integrity and hindering adoption.

Rules may be tightened. The United States is not the only country to be cautious when it comes to regulating cryptocurrencies. China has gone so far as to completely ban the use of cryptocurrencies in payments. Moreover, if the SEC gets its way, other countries could follow the U.S. with stricter rules, further shrinking the cryptocurrency frontier.

Even the UK, which is likely to remain bullish on cryptocurrencies under current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, may change its stance if there is a change of government in 2024. expensive. And if better rules help restore trust and drive adoption, that may not necessarily be a bad thing.

The cryptocurrency space has been around for over a decade, but this latest controversy proves once again that cryptocurrencies are in many ways still a nascent technology, at least from a regulatory perspective. I’m here. The next few years, and possibly months, could be crucial in determining where the industry is headed in the future. For now, all crypto evangelists can do is the same as before: wait for Dear Life.

