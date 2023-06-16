Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt wins $67.6 million superyacht auction





Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, who won $67.6 million at auction on Friday, set sail with a superyacht abandoned in the Caribbean by Russian oligarch owners after they invaded Ukraine.

Schmidt bought the 267-foot Alfa Nero yacht that was moored in Antigua last year by Russian billionaire Andrei Guryev, who was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department, according to Bloomberg News.

The Treasury Department claimed Guryev, who made his fortune in the fertilizer industry and is considered a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, bought the yacht in 2014 for an initial $120 million, but the Russian oligarchy The family denied this claim.

The former head of Google, whose net worth was valued at $25 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as of Friday, was sold at auction this morning in a completely transparent process, according to Sir Ronald Sanders, the Ambassador to Antigua in the United States. .

Bloomberg News reports that the ship has been named one of the world’s most iconic and award-winning yachts by its manufacturer, Oceanco, and features features such as a baby grand piano and a pool that can be transformed into a helipad. is said to be provided.

Antigua and Barbuda were keen to sell the ship because of the total monthly maintenance costs of about $112,000 while it was in Falmouth port.

Schmidt served as CEO of Google from 2001 to 2011, during the rapid growth of the California-based technology company.

Andrei Guryev is a Russian billionaire who was sanctioned last year by the US Treasury Department.

He then became executive chairman of Google and in 2015 became executive chairman of its new parent company, Alphabet, before stepping down as chairman in 2018.

Following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine last year, the US and other Western powers sanctioned several Russian oligarchs.

An Antigua port official told Bloomberg News that Guryev’s daughter filed a last-minute injunction claiming ownership of the yacht.

