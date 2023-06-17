



On Tuesday, June 6, more than 700 Harvard University IT staff and community members gathered at the Saunders Theater for the 10th Anniversary IT Summit hosted by the university’s CIO Council.

The event, the first since 2019 after a pandemic hiatus, was introduced by Executive Vice Chancellor Meredith L. Wienick and Vice Chancellor and University Chief Information Officer Clara Jelinkova. Wienick pays tribute to the efforts of the IT staff to enable the university’s academic and administrative operations to continue during the pandemic, and is an thinker and change agent leading Harvard in an era of rapid technological evolution. praised the audience as Jerinkova said the spirit of creativity, innovation and thought leadership in the IT community during the pandemic inspired the theme of the summit and the previous day’s virtual hackathon, where more than 300 staff across campus participated in the development of new technologies, ideas and solutions. He added that he had given a ration.

Vice Chancellor and University Chief Information Officer Clara Jelinkova will introduce the summit. Neil Adolph Akatsuka/Harvard IT

The impact of AI on higher education was a recurring topic throughout the day and was the focus of the opening session featuring industry panelists. CDW’s Christopher Marcolis characterizes AI as efficiency, handling mundane tasks such as managing email inboxes, generating or editing draft reports and initial code, freeing up time for meaningful work. helps increase the Ryan Worobel of LogicMonitors described AI as an augmentation tool rather than a replacement for the essential human touch in higher education. All panelists cautioned about how AI tools acquire and use data, and Marcolis cautioned when submitting content: [to a generative AI tool] it becomes public knowledge. Herb Thompson of VMwares also discussed the need for universities to follow and respond to the rapidly evolving legislative environment. However, there has been general enthusiasm about the potential of AI in higher education, especially in making fields such as data science more accessible to a wider range of learners.

A panel of CIOs and CTOs from Harvard University explored this topic further. Jim Waldo, Gordon McKay Professor of Computer Science Practice and Chief Technology Officer at the John A. said to be giving Reflecting on his 30-year teaching career, he added that AI will have a transformative impact as well. Deborah Corwin-Scott, chief information officer at Harvard Medical School, explains how AI tools can handle the massive amount of data that researchers and hospital clinicians generate, and how she can use data responsibly. stressed the importance of The university’s chief technology officer, Erica Bradshaw, agreed, prompting the audience to think about what it means to be a good data manager. Wald expressed confidence that Harvard University has a unique combination of talents anywhere in the world that can ponder issues of data privacy and ethical use.

The rapid pace of technological change means it’s no longer the new normal, according to an afternoon panel discussion on creating a culture of innovation. Deloitte’s Peter Fritz said that the pandemic sparked a wave of innovation in higher education, but it was a response to the disaster rather than a plan. [have stabilized], the need to modernize the digital experience has become clearer. To nurture creativity, Harvard His Business His School Donna His Tremonte encourages leaders and managers to work inclusively and collaboratively, where IT staff feel empowered to share ideas and innovate. I asked them to create a positive environment.

During the event that wrapped up the keynotes, James H. Stock, Vice Chancellor for Climate and Sustainability, Harold Hitchings Burbank Professor of Political Economy, and Director of the Salata Institute discussed how the climate crisis could be harnessed by Harvard resources. Speaking as an opportunity to demonstrate, he emphasized: The need for collaboration across schools and disciplines. Stock encouraged the audience to contribute to this spirit of cooperation by working together to find solutions across traditional administrative boundaries.

