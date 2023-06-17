Google’s Bay Area headquarters greenlights construction of huge new district





Mountain View has just approved its largest development ever, and it’s exactly what you’d expect from an enterprise.

Bay Area tech giant Google on June 13 received unanimous approval from the city council to build a 153-acre mixed-use district just south of its headquarters in northern Mountain View. Plans for the 30-year project include over 3 million square feet of office space and 7,000 residential units to replace Google’s current offices and parking lot in the area.

The company, in partnership with real estate developer Renlease, submitted an application for the Google North Bayshore masterplan in September 2021. Originally, the developer planned to dedicate 20% of new homes to affordable units, but only 15 units have been secured in the approved plans. % for low- and medium-income housing. A Google spokesperson told SFGATE that it has lowered its targets to make the project viable amid uncertain economic conditions. In January of this year, the company laid off 12,000 employees.

While this new development sounds remarkably similar to the corporate districts in the 1900s, when American settlement companies operated all the stores and housing for their employees, a Google spokesperson said the restaurant , said the new housing and services project will serve the wider Mountain View community.

In addition to residential and Google office space, the plan includes 26 acres of public parks and open space, up to 288,990 square feet of ground-level commercial space, school sites, new streets and a private utility system. The developer is given his 30-year grace period to complete the project, as long as Google and Lendlease achieve the permitting benchmarks and complete the other requirements within his first 15 years.

The North Bayshore Master Plan includes offices, residences, retail, and public parks primarily between Highway 101 and Charleston Road in Mountain View.

Provided by Mountain View

It’s not the only city-within-a-city big-scale development going on in Silicon Valley, or even Google. The company’s 80-acre Downtown West mega campus in San Jose has completed the first stages of demolition (which will cost $200,000 to build). CNBC reported that development is currently on hold, but Google says it’s evaluating when and how best to proceed. Meanwhile, Meta is working on its own 1.6 million-square-foot Willow Village in Menlo Park.

Google will push the project through board meetings and public hearings, while the company plans to expand its real estate footprint in other parts of the Bay Area after announcing in February that it would pay $500 million to consolidate its global offices. has been reduced. The new project represents a huge investment by Google in the city where he has been based for 20 years.

Together, we will transform existing auto-focused suburban office parks into vibrant ones with parks, restaurants, services, jobs and much-needed housing, said Michael Timoff, Google’s director of Mountain View district development. He said he had created a way to turn it into a thriving area. statement.

Have you heard of anything going on at Google? Feel free to contact our technical reporter Stephen Council safely at [email protected] or at Signal at 628-204-5452.

