University of Utah Becomes Founding Partner of Microns’ New University Semiconductor Network – Vice President of Research

The University of Utah is one of 13 founding partner members of the Northwest University Semiconductor Network. The Northwest University Semiconductor Network was formed in partnership with Micron Technology, Inc. with the goal of helping develop the next generation workforce for the U.S. semiconductor industry.

Micron, one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, made the announcement on Monday. In a press release, the company announced that the Northwest University Semiconductor Network will advance basic and emerging research, provide equitable access to underrepresented students, including students from rural and tribal communities, and increase student engagement across the semiconductor ecosystem. He said it would increase opportunities for experiential learning.

This network prepares students through collaboration, innovation and problem-solving. Partner institutions and Micron will share best practices and industry-backed technical content, expand experiential learning programs to increase access to cleanrooms and educational laboratories, and enhance student research opportunities to improve curriculum We will advocate efforts to modernize and strengthen the

Partnerships between higher education institutions, government, and industry leaders like Micron are essential to building together a comprehensive and robust talent pipeline with the high-tech skills that advance American innovation and leadership. said April Ahnsen, a senior Micron executive. Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Chairman of the Micron Foundation.

According to Micron, the founding partners of the Northwest University Semiconductor Network will build on strong comprehensive undergraduate and graduate programs in engineering and other STEM degrees, as well as vast research and development expertise and hands-on learning opportunities for students. has been identified.

The partnership network provides access to educational laboratories and cleanrooms, a strong foundation for cross-institutional collaboration, programs that connect with community colleges, and strong diversity programs to increase equitable access to engineering education. The company’s press release states:

The University of Utah is honored to serve as a founding partner of the Northwest University Semiconductor Network, said University President Taylor Randall. Steady growth in the state’s technology sector is vital to the health and well-being of the Utah economy as a whole, and this new network will help us continue to grow our in-demand workforce.

Randall said partnering with Micron and other local universities is a win-win for the University of Utah.

We will be able to share our elite nanofab facility in Utah, where faculty, students, and researchers will join some of the best from several nations to play an important role in the new era of semiconductor manufacturing in the United States. We can work together and learn, he said. Thank you Micron for building this partnership. I look forward to the innovation that will come out of this.

This is the second partnership network between Micron and universities nationwide. In April, Micron announced the Northeast University Semiconductor Network, a partnership between the company and 21 universities in the eastern United States, including Harvard University, Columbia University and Princeton University.

Learn more about the Northwest University Semiconductor Network here.

A complete list of Northwest University Semiconductor Network founding partners:

Boise State University Idaho State University Montana State University Oregon State University Portland State University San José State University University of California, Berkeley University of California, Davis University of Idaho University of Oregon University of Utah University of Washington Washington State University

