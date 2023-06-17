Google takes on ‘AI division’





Google and its artificial intelligence lab, DeepMind, are on the right track regarding how to effectively and lightly regulate the deployment of new generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as ChatGPT and Bard large-scale language models. “Artificial intelligence has the potential to yield huge benefits, from better understanding of disease, to tackling climate change, to driving prosperity through greater economic opportunity,” Google rightly points out.

To maximize these benefits, Google advocates a decentralized “hub-and-spoke model” for national AI regulation. This model is a far superior approach compared to the reckless, centralized, top-down licensing schemes proposed by executives at rival AI development firms OpenAI and Microsoft.

Google outlined the proposal in response to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) April 2023 request for comment on liability measures and policies for AI systems. The agency has set up a “voluntary, voluntary document aimed at providing credible evidence to external stakeholders—assurance that AI systems are legal, effective, ethical, safe, and otherwise trustworthy.” It called for public comment focusing on “regulations, regulations and other measures and policies.” . ”

In a comment, Google stated that at the national level, “a hub-and-spoke approach with a central agency such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) providing input to sectoral regulators overseeing AI implementations, rather than the ‘AI sector’. ” is supported. NIST He actively launched the Artificial Intelligence Risk Management Framework in January.

Google added, “AI presents problems unique to financial services, healthcare and other regulated industries, and will pose problems in areas that would benefit from the expertise of regulators with experience in those areas. “That field will work better than the new regulator promulgating and enforcing upstream rules.” It cannot adapt to the diverse situations in which AI is introduced. ”

In other words, to the extent AI tools require regulation, they need to be scrutinized according to where they are deployed. Google said sectoral regulators would “leverage existing authorities to facilitate governance and align AI with traditional rules” and, where appropriate, “how existing authorities apply to the use of AI systems.” It claims to provide “updated information that will clarify whether

Government agencies that oversee financial services will become more sensitive to how AI impacts loan approvals and credit reporting. Medical regulators will be able to more easily assess diagnostic accuracy and medical privacy concerns. Educational institutions and institutions will be better able to assess and prescribe the impact of AI on student learning. And transportation authorities can monitor the development of self-driving cars. This approach merges well with NIST’s AI Risk Management Framework. The framework is intended to “strengthen existing risk practices in a flexible manner consistent with applicable laws, regulations and norms” and is “designed to address new risks as they emerge.” “apparently.

Free market think tank R Street Institute’s response to NTIA reinforces Google’s argument against establishing a one-size-fits-all “AI sector”. “There is a tendency to emphasize,” he observes. Worst-case Scenario for Deploying New AI Tools”. As a result of this framework, AI innovations are “essentially treated as ‘guilty until proven innocent’ and must go through a complex and costly certification process before being allowed to enter the marketplace.” It will be.

Like Google, the R Street Institute believes that the development of AI technology will “improve our living standards, improve our health, extend our lifespans, expand our transportation options, avoid accidents, and improve the safety of our communities.” It will help to improve sexuality, improve educational opportunities and access superior financial services.” etc. Imposing some kind of pre-market licensing regime administered by the AI ​​sector would significantly delay or even deny Americans access to the substantial benefits that AI systems and technologies offer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reason.com/2023/06/16/google-comes-out-against-a-department-of-a-i/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

