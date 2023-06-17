Google’s Massive North Bayshore Project, Mountain View’s Largest Development Ever, Gets City Council Green Light | News





The Mountain View City Council gave its final seal of approval Tuesday night to 7,000 new homes, 3 million square feet of office space and more than 26 acres of parks and open space to be built in the city of North Bay Shore over the next 30 years. rice field. area.

Called the North Bayshore Master Plan, this Google-led project has been several years since it was unanimously approved by Congress at its June 13 meeting. This is the largest development ever approved in the city of Mountain View.

Deputy Mayor Pat Showalter recalled before he voted Tuesday night that one of the big issues in his 2014 election campaign was whether to allow housing construction in the North Bayshore area. Aside from his Park, an existing trailer home north of Highway 101, North Bay Shore is primarily home to offices and commercial development.

The city council changed its exact plans in 2015 and agreed to allow residential development, a vision that began to come true with Google’s project to turn the North Bay Shore from a suburban office park into a mixed-use full-fledged district. . This zoning was officially revised in 2017.

That’s what I thought then, and it should be now, Mr. Showalter said of the North Bayshore residential development permit. So I am very excited at this point.

While the approval on June 13 was unanimous, some lawmakers said the amount of affordable housing that would come out of the project and how well it had been consulted by Congress when that number was recently cut. expressed concern as to whether

When the plan was first introduced in 2021, developers Google and LendLease set a target of 7,000 affordable homes in 1,400 of the projects. Of these units, 1,050 units are proposed to be built on land reserved exclusively for the city and the remaining 350 units are proposed to be included in the plan’s market price units.

However, in the March 2023 version of the master plan, those 350 umbrella units have quietly disappeared from the project proposal. Google said at the time that it was financially infeasible to maintain additional affordable units for the project, and maintained that rationale on Tuesday night.

Google’s Director of Development for the Mountain View District, Michael Timoff, said at a conference on June 13 that he hoped tonight’s discussion would not be affected by the uncertainty of the economic climate. However, these are uncertain times and the changes we have made are necessary to implement the master plan and achieve balanced results. It’s what you need to move forward with your home.

At the request of the City Environmental Planning Commission, officials provided estimates for those units at the June 13 meeting. Officials said the 350 inclusive housing units could be worth about $43 million to $66 million for the city, depending on factors such as residents’ income levels and housing mix.

City councilor Lucas Ramirez said he hoped the change would be deliberated by the city council.

At the June 13 meeting, he said it would be difficult for Congress to accept. This is a policy decision, and I think it’s appropriate to at least discuss it in the council.

However, members of the city council were pleased that language was added to the development contract to preserve the possibility that a comprehensive and affordable unit could be added to the project somewhere in the future. The current agreement states that developers and city officials will agree to meet from time to time to consider adding more affordable housing to the project, but will not do so. will be entirely voluntary for developers.

This collaborative approach includes the option to allow the City to identify alternative funding channels and voluntarily contribute such units to the project, to the extent financially feasible and at the developer’s sole discretion. The agreement states that it may include

Accurate planning reduced the number of affordable housing to the bare minimum, but the project goes above and beyond to provide a community benefits package. In accordance with city regulations, a minimum of his $42 million was applied to the project as a community benefit. To make that happen, Google and LendLease are currently dedicating his 4.1-acre parcel worth $48 million to the city. The city plans to use the land for a future elementary school to accommodate the large influx of students that the project will bring.

The project also includes approximately 15 acres of public parkland. Approximately 11 acres of privately owned and publicly accessible area. We also plan to donate an additional $112 million in replacement fees to the City to meet parkland requirements. The developers will also revise the project’s “public benefit package” to $18.5 million to separate it from community benefits, including public art and revitalization programs for the project’s approximately 300,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. will provide funding.

Regarding concerns over affordable housing, city councilor Emily Ann Ramos said the city and developers would hold each other accountable for promises and see if they can cross the finish line.

This is just the beginning, she said. This is a big milestone and I am happy to be a part of it.

The project was unanimously approved, and at that moment the audience applauded.

Before voting, Mayor Allison Hicks said she was very excited about the plan. I know it will be 30 years from now for him, but I am very positive about the transformation this will bring.

