Twitch Star xQc signs $100 million deal with rival platform Kick





One of Twitch’s most popular streamers announced Friday that he’s joining rival streaming platform Kick. It’s a huge blow to the Amazon-owned site and a sign of its increasingly strained relationship with content creators.

Canadian Flix Rangel, known online as “xQc,” has a two-year deal worth about $70 million, with incentives that could total about $100 million, according to his agent Ryan. Morrison said.

Lengels’ deal, roughly the size of the two-year extension signed by Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James last year, could shake up the economy of the online entertainment world.

That’s more than most professional athletes and megastars, Morrison said. It’s one of the biggest deals in entertainment.

Lengyel, 27, chats with fans, hosts a reality show, and broadcasts himself playing video games. With nearly 12 million followers and the ability to attract tens of thousands of viewers at once, he has become a star in the world of live streaming. By some metrics, he is his most popular Twitch streamer.

The kick allowed him to try things he hadn’t been able to before, Lengyel said in a statement. We are very excited to take this opportunity and make the most of it for new, creative and fresh ideas for years to come.

Top livestream personalities can earn millions of dollars broadcasting their content and attract a community of loyal viewers, but in recent years many have benefited from other platforms such as YouTube. I’m leaving Twitch because I’m attracted to good deals. Some streamers have also complained that Twitch has become less responsive to its online community, focusing more on profitability than on satisfying streamers.

Those concerns came to the fore last fall when Twitch announced a significant cut in the revenue its top streamers are getting from fans who pay to subscribe. Twitch changed its policy this week, rolling back a recent change that restricted the types of ads streamers can see during their broadcasts.

Kick, a streaming platform backed by Australian online gaming and gambling sites such as Easygo Gaming and online casino Stake.com, was launched this year to emphasize its streamer-friendly policies. Streamers make only 5% of their revenue from subscriptions, but Twitch takes a cut of 50%. As a start-up, Kick expects to run at a loss, said company chief executive Ed Craven.

Lengyel will primarily produce content for Kick, but won’t be bound by an exclusive deal with the site and may appear on YouTube and TikTok occasionally, Craven said. Lengiel still plans to appear on Twitch, but not as much as he did before signing with Kick.

Kick averages 110,000 live streams per day, which is still small compared to Twitch’s 7 million monthly streamers and 31 million daily viewers. However, it grew quickly and attracted other stars.

It’s about creating something around the creators themselves, forming a community that’s actually built around them, not just the corporate structure, Craven said. . We really don’t think we have the right to take a piece of it right in your pocket.

