Reddit CEO Steve Huffman: ‘We’ve grown up, it’s time to act like a grown-up company’





Reddit CEO Steve Huffman said the mass protests on Reddit have turned popular sites upside down and turned thousands of discussion groups into darkness, despite data charges rising. It said it hadn’t changed its plans to start charging.

“It’s a small group that’s very upset, and there’s no way around it. We’ve made a business decision that upsets them,” Huffman said, adding that the nearly 9,000 subreddit had 48 He told NPR in his first interview since doing a time boycott. “But I think the larger Reddit community just wants to get involved with members of the community.”

About 57 million people use Reddit every day to discuss all sorts of things, including news developments. Share memes and favorite recipes. Trade stock market tips. Then record a public photograph of the bread stapled to the tree.

But on Monday, Reddit’s unpaid volunteer moderators made thousands of discussion groups private and inaccessible. It lasted 48 hours, but some groups extended the “blackout” period. The coordinated backlash included choruses of “Don’t let Reddit kill third-party apps!”

Huffman said the move caused “considerable problems” but didn’t hurt the company significantly.

Huffman characterized Reddit protesters as a small but vocal cadre of angry users with no connection to the larger Reddit community.

“The real impact of this protest is everyday users, most of whom were not involved in this incident or the changes that led to it,” Huffman said.

Huffman said he is open to negotiating with third-party developers who want to have “productive conversations”

In April, Reddit announced new fees for allowing third parties to access the site’s data. But this month, the company detailed how much it would cost, sparking a backlash among some third-party apps.

The fees won’t hurt everyone, but some third-party developers say the new charges from Reddit will be exorbitant. Christian Selig told NPR that Apollo, which has only one part-time employee, could lose about $20 million a year from the new allegations.

Four of the most popular mobile Reddit apps, including Apollo, have gone out of business after new hefty fees were levied for access to so-called application programming interfaces (APIs) that allow different software to communicate with their respective apps. announced. other.

Huffman said negotiations with two of the most popular apps, Apollo and Rif Is Fun (formerly Reddit Is Fun), have broken down, but Reddit is open to negotiations with most third-party developers. “Other third-party apps are currently in discussion,” Huffman said.

“There are areas where there is room for more flexibility and a longer transition period,” he said. “For those who want to have productive conversations with us, we’re here to have those conversations.”

Humans talk about interesting things on Reddit. “We’re not going to give it away for free.”

Huffman said 97% of Reddit users don’t use any third-party apps to browse the site. He said the “majority” of moderators also do not rely on third-party apps.

Still, he said the company’s plans are never to ditch third-party apps. At the same time, Huffman acknowledged that the company’s revenue would improve if those users browsed on Reddit’s own app instead.

“And the opportunity cost of not having these users on our platform and our advertising platform is huge,” he said. “At the end of the day, it just costs money to run an app like Reddit.”

Huffman said offering a service for free isn’t something Reddit can do forever.

“We’ve been subsidizing other projects for free for a long time, and we’re going to stop doing that. It’s non-negotiable,” Mr. Huffman said. “We were simply in an unsustainable position.”

Depending on the circumstances, it could be a mutually beneficial arrangement, he said. For example, when Reddit results appear in Google and Microsoft search results, it increases traffic to Reddit, so both the search engine and Reddit get something out of it.

But using artificial intelligence-powered large-scale language models like Microsoft-backed ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, vast corpora of conversations are being repaired. And in return, he said, Reddit receives little.

“If they take our content and build a business around it, that’s a problem,” Huffman said. “If they build a business that makes people come to Reddit less, that’s a problem.”

Huffman said Reddit’s backend infrastructure includes a separate pool of servers dedicated to processing the scraping that Google and Microsoft do from Reddit every day.

“Reddit is one of the largest datasets of just people talking about interesting things,” Huffman said. “We’re not going to give it away for free.”

Huffman: We are 18 years old. It’s time for us to grow up.

Some subreddits remain upset that Huffman didn’t roll back any of the changes he announced or lower the cost of accessing Reddit’s data, causing power outages for the first 48 hours. extended beyond.

In a previous update, the boycott organizers wrote, “Our core concerns have not yet been met,” adding, “Reddit has been silent since its inception and, according to an internal memo, they They think they can wait for us,” he added.

Huffman said 80% of the top 5,000 subreddits are now back online.

In 2021, Reddit filed papers for its eventual initial public offering, but that plan was shelved as tech stocks plummeted soon after. Reddit is now reportedly considering an IPO later this year.

But Huffman said the company’s public offering was not included in the new fee calculation. He said it’s more about survival. “Whether we go public or not, it’s imperative for us to be a sustainable business,” Huffman said.

“Right now we want to be a public company. It’s not the best market to do that. It’s not on our mind today as it used to be,” he said. . “When it’s ready, when the market is ready, we’ll get there.”

Founded in 2005, Reddit has long relied on advertising. The company, along with fellow social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, Snap and YouTube, are coping with a slowdown in digital ad spending, forcing businesses to find new ways to generate revenue.

Huffman said the calculation that Reddit is now in trouble has been long overdue.

“We’re only 18,” Huffman said. “I think it’s time for us to grow up and act as an adult company.”

