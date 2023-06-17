Squarespace Acquires Google Domains





Amazingly, Alphabet Inc. has sold its Google Domains assets and operations to website building and hosting giant Squarespace. Squarespace will acquire about 10 million domains from Google in the deal.

Engadget reports that the deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. As part of the agreement, Squarespace will apply renewal pricing to Google Domains customers for at least 12 months after the purchase is complete. Squarespace domains start at $20/year, but customers can buy domains from Google for as little as $7/year.

Squarespace also “provides additional incentives to encourage Google Domains customers to build websites on Squarespace and adopt other Squarespace services.” It’s not immediately obvious.

Depositphotos Photo licensed via

Squarespace, a long-time reseller of Google Workspace, will “be the exclusive domain provider for a minimum of three years for customers who purchase domains directly from Google with their Workspace subscriptions” following the closure. Squarespace is committed to providing billing and support services to Google Workspace customers who have registered for the service through Google Domains.

“Although the majority of the benefits of this transaction will be realized after 2024, Squarespace believes this transaction will result in meaningful increases to their business over time, both in terms of revenue and free cash flow. We believe it will bring about,” explains Squarespace.

Squarespace Founder and CEO Anthony Casalena said: “We are extremely proud to serve our Google Domains business customers.” We are excited to serve these new customers as we have served millions of customers using our domain products and are committed to ensuring a seamless transition. “

Credit: Squarespace

“Continuing our efforts to strengthen our focus, we have entered into a definitive agreement with Squarespace regarding the acquisition of customer accounts for their Google Domains registrar business. Supporting them is our number one priority, and Squarespace is able to provide an integrated domain buying and management experience along with providing these customers with the other tools they need to build their online presence.” adds Matt Madrigal, vice president and general manager of Merchant Shopping at Google.

Credit: Squarespace

On its dedicated webpage about the acquisition, Squarespace promises to work with Google throughout the transition to ensure “the best possible customer experience.” To that end, Squarespace will leverage Google’s infrastructure during the transition, ideally facilitating a smooth transition for customers.

Squarespace provides spam-free pending pages for users who have a Google domain but no active website. “If you don’t have a website or feel like you’re not ready to build one, don’t worry. Registering your domain with Squarespace gives you a beautiful, spam-free hold while you finalize your vision.” You can get the page,” the company said.

Google Domains users without an active website can get a spam-free hold page on Squarespace. | Credit: Squarespace

Squarespace and Google have worked together for years thanks to the close collaboration tools between Squarespace and Google Workspace. So this acquisition may not be as surprising as it seems at first glance.

Bloomberg reported that Alphabet will sell its Google Domains business to Squarespace for about $180 million, citing people close to the deal. Details of the deal have yet to be disclosed by Alphabet or Squarespace.

Image Credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://petapixel.com/2023/06/16/squarespace-has-acquired-google-domains/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos