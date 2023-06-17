3 Ways to Move Photos from Google Drive to Google Photos





One user wrote on Reddit: “I have thousands of memorable photos in Google Drive and would like to move them to Google Photos. Is there a way to complete this task without selecting all the subfolders? Thank you.”

Starting in 2019, Google stopped automatically syncing photos and videos in Google Drive and Google Photos accounts.

Currently, these two cloud platforms work independently, so transferring photos is a bit of a hassle.

If you’re also curious about how to move photos from Google Drive to Google Photos, cheer up. This informative guide will show you the easy way to upload photos from Google Drive to Google Photos. Let’s take a look.

Part 1: Why Do People Try to Move Photos from Google Drive to Google Photos?

There are several reasons why users transfer photos from Google Drive to Google Photos. Benefits include:

Google Photos automatically backs up new photos on your device. (You can turn off the automatic backup feature at any time.) Viewing and managing your photos is easier in Google Photos than in Google Drive. You can filter your photos with different filters such as date, location, description, etc. Google Photos makes sharing and editing photos more vivid and interesting. Google Photos is designed to store only photos and videos, but Google Drive can. It contains various data types. For this reason, Google Photos is better for managing photos in terms of convenience. Also, some people want to move photos from Google Drive to Google Photos to free up space on Google Drive.

For all these reasons, importing photos from Google Drive to Google Photos can prove to be a convenient option.

Part 2: Google Drive vs Google Photos: Which Is Better

When it comes to photo management only, Google Photos stands out. This platform is more convenient and flexible than Google Drive. A one-stop solution for storing, editing and managing your photos.

One of Google Photos’ key features is AI-powered search. Users can search anything and get accurate results. Additionally, you can apply multiple filters to narrow down your search results. This is especially useful for quickly categorizing specific photos from specific events, places, or dates.

Conversely, Google Drive lets you store almost anything, not just photos and videos. In other words, if you only want to back up your photos, give preference to Google Photos. We hope this comparison between Google Drive and Google Photos helps you choose the right platform.

Part 3: How to Move Photos from Google Drive to Google Photos

Below are step-by-step guides for three easy ways to move photos in Google Drive to Google Photos. Note that each method has advantages and disadvantages. So read them all and decide which one is better for you.

1. Download and upload manually

One easy way to move your photos is to manually download them and upload them to Google Photos. This method is suitable for transferring a small number of photos between platforms.

Here are the steps you need to follow:

Step 1: Log in to your Google Drive account.

Step 2: Now browse and select the photo you want to move, click the three dots icon,[ダウンロード]Click.

Step 3: The images will be downloaded to a ZIP folder. Please unzip it.

Step 4: Log in to your Google Photos account and[アップロード]Click to select the photo you downloaded. Now delete photos from Google Drive if you want. That’s how you manually move photos from Google Drive to Google Photos.

2. Move Photos Directly to Google Photos

Not many people know that you can directly transfer photos from Google Drive to Google Photos. This procedure is quick and efficient and takes only a few minutes.

However, it has certain conditions.

Each photo must be larger than 256 pixels. The file type must be .jpg, .gif, .tiff, .raw, .webp.

Here’s how to upload photos directly from Google Drive to Google Photos:

Step 1: As shown in the picture, sign in to your Google Photos account,[アップロード]Click and select Google Drive.

Step 2: In the pop-up screen[マイ ドライブ]and find the photos you want to transfer.

Step 3: Then click “Upload” to start moving files.

3. Move photos via Google Backup and Sync

Google Backup and Sync is the official app that allows users to backup files between Google Drive and Google Photos. Works seamlessly on both Mac and Windows. One of the great benefits of this app is that it allows you to backup photos from external sources such as cameras, SD cards, hard drives, etc. to Google Photos or Google Drive.

The process of uploading photos to Google Photos will take some time. However, if you use the guide below, you should not have any problems.

Step 1: Install the Backup and Sync app on your PC and log in with your Google account.

Step 2: Next, select the desired backup folder and tick the “Upload photos and videos to Google Photos” box. Click Next.

Step 3: The app will automatically install a Google Drive folder on your PC. Drag photos into this folder to sync.

Step 4: Finally, select “Sync everything in my drive” or “Sync only these folders” and press “Start”.

Your photos will start syncing from Drive to Google Photos.

Part 4: Comparing These Three Methods: Which One to Choose

Not sure which method to use? Check out the major advantages and disadvantages of each method before choosing.

Method

manual transfer

direct transfer

Use Backup and Sync

Strong Points

Please choose the photos you want to transfer carefully. Photos can be compressed. It’s quick and easy. No need to download photos. You can back up your local photos to Google Drive. We provide an official way to backup photos from Google Drive. Google Photos.

Cons

It takes the extra hassle of downloading the photos first. Limited file types are supported. Photos smaller than 256 pixels will not be moved. Download photos from Google Drive to your local drive.

Now you can choose what works best for you.

Part 5: Bonus Tip: How to Move Photos Between Different Platforms in One Click

Do you have a lot of photos on your PC or smartphone that you want to move to another device? Look no further and get this amazing tool named AirDroid Personal.

Wirelessly transfer all your photos between your phone and computer with one click. No pixels are lost during the transfer process.

With it, you can share files with nearby or remote devices without any problems. And more importantly, AirDroid Personal supports all kinds of data transfer including photos, videos, documents, contacts, etc. All these great features and advanced remote control capabilities make this app a must have for your PC.

Key Features of AirDroid Personal Move most of your photos between Windows, Android, Mac and iPhone. No quality is compromised during the process. You can transfer data to multiple devices at once. You can mirror your Android phone to your PC. You can manage phone notifications such as SMS and calls from your computer.last comment

That’s all you need to know about how to move photos from Google Drive to Google Photos. In this article, you’ll find that transferring photos from Drive to Google Photos is easier than you think. The best part is that you don’t need the services of third-party tools to get the job done.

Carefully implement the above solutions to get the task done. Use AirDroid Personal if you want to move photos and other data between your phone and computer. This is a feature-rich program that offers a friendly desire to share unlimited data between devices.

FAQ

Does Google Drive Compress Photos?

No, Google Drive does not compress your photos. It’s just a cloud storage platform.

However, Google Photos is a little different. For photos larger than 16 MP, Google Photos will automatically resize them to 16 MP. This is done to save storage.

Can I move photos from Google Drive to Google Photos?

Yes, you can easily transfer your photos from Google Drive to Google Photos. Luckily, you don’t have to rely on third-party services.

Sign in to your Google Photos account and tap[アップロード]Click.from the drop-down menu[Google ドライブ]then[マイ ドライブ]Choose. Then select the photos you want to move,[アップロード]Click.

How do I move photos from Google Drive to Gallery?

Please follow the steps below.

Open the Google Drive app on your phone. Select the photo you want to download and tap the three dots icon on the top right.[ダウンロード]Click.

