How Google is using generative AI for virtual fitting

Continuing the product update from the Google I/O development conference, Google today announced the addition of virtual try-on functionality to Search.

Available today for US shoppers, the feature makes buying clothing a little easier online. But instead of overlaying a digital version of the outfit onto the buyer’s virtual avatar, as many brands have done, the company uses generative AI to superimpose clothing on physical models of various body types and sizes. I have created a detailed description of the

Our new generative AI model takes just one image of a piece of clothing and shows how it hangs, folds, clings, stretches, wrinkles and shadows onto a diverse set of real models in various poses. can accurately reflect what you do. “We chose people with sizes XXS to 4XL to represent different skin tones, body shapes, ethnicities and hair textures,” said Lillian Rincon, senior director of product management at Google, in a blog post.

So how does generative AI enable virtual try-on?

Most virtual try-on tools on the market use techniques such as geometric warping to distort the clothing image to match the person’s image/avatar to create a dressed-up avatar. Although this method works, the output is often not perfect, with obvious fitting errors such as unwanted creases.

To address this, Google has developed a new diffusion-based AI model. Diffusion is the process of training a model by adding extra pixels to an image until they are unrecognizable and then inverting (or denoising) the original image until it is reconstructed with perfect quality. The model will learn from this and gradually start generating new high quality images from random noisy images.

In this case, an internet giant took advantage of the Shopping Graph, a comprehensive dataset of products and sellers, to train a model with images of people representing various body shapes, sizes, and more. The training was done using millions of image pairs, each of a different person dressed in two different poses.

Using this data and diffusion techniques, the model learned how to render clothing on images of different people standing in different poses, whether sideways or forward. This way, every time a user looking for an outfit in search hits the try-on button, they can choose a model with a similar body shape and size to see how the outfit fits them. . The selected clothes and model images serve as input data.

Each image is sent to its own neural network (U-net) to share information. [the] other [network] Senior researcher at Google Ira Kemelmacher-Shlizerman said in a separate blog post that it was done in a process called cross-attention, which produces photorealistic images of people wearing clothes.

However, it’s important to note that the try-on feature currently only works for women’s tops from Google-wide brands. As your training data increases and your model grows, more brands and items will be covered.

Google has announced that it will launch a virtual try-on service for men later this year.

VentureBeat’s mission is to be the digital town square where technical decision makers can acquire knowledge and trade on innovative enterprise technologies. Watch the briefing.

