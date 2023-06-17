Google pushes its own AI, but warns employees against its use





Double standards, a lot? Double standards

Google’s parent company Alphabet has warned employees about how it uses AI, including its in-house chatbot Bard, Reuters reports.

That’s despite the company’s heavy investment in technology. Alphabet, in particular, is legitimately concerned about employees entering sensitive data into chatbots, according to the report, but warns employees about technology the company is marketing to its customers. It’s impressive what you’re doing.

stop leaks

Companies around the world are now looking for ways to protect themselves from employees leaking secrets to chatbots.

Earlier this year, Amazon warned employees against leaking sensitive information to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. In April, Samsung got into trouble after it was reported that a Samsung employee leaked sensitive company information to a chatbot. Even Apple restricted the use of ChatGPT and other AI-based tools out of concern that employees would leak sensitive data.

But the cat is already out of the bag. Despite those warnings, a survey found that nearly half of professionals were using AI tools such as ChatGPT as of February.

Reuters reports that Google already conveniently offers companies expensive chatbot tools that it claims won’t leak data to its publicly available AI models.

But it’s clear that the company still has a lot of work to do convincingly. Politico says the company is already facing significant headwinds in its global rollout of the Bard chatbot, having been forced to postpone its launch in the European Union this week after regulators voiced privacy concerns. It says.

As AI disrupts the world, it’s worth remembering to focus on what AI does, not what it says.

Bard details: Google staff warns AI is a ‘pathological liar’ before release

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://futurism.com/the-byte/google-warns-employees-ai The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

