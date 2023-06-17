Generative AI insights from Google Search Central in Tokyo





The Google Search team hosted Google Search Central Live, the first in-person event in Japan since the 2019 Webmasters Conference.

#SearchCentralLive Tokyo is about to start. I couldn’t be more excited. So! many! people! 😍 pic.twitter.com/HSOS7bFZJ3

— Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) June 16, 2023

Held June 15-16, the event will serve as a platform for website owners, digital marketers, web developers and SEO professionals to discuss best practices for SEO and website optimization. along with the opportunity to learn from industry experts and the Google Search team.

Attendees had the opportunity to interact with online experts from various regions, gain insight into the latest developments in Google search, and discuss ways to improve website search performance.

The event was closed to the press for press purposes, but featured a wide variety of speakers, including Googlers and experts. Speakers shared their knowledge and expertise in optimizing website performance and Google search results.

Below are some insights from the event shared with the #SearchCentralLive hashtag on Twitter.

Google Search and Generate AI

love! love! AI!#SearchCentralLive pic.twitter.com/y8SAD579KN

— Azusa Nagasaki (@_azuazu) June 16, 2023

As expected, many of the #SearchCentralLive tweets were about AI.

Several tweets from the event included comments from Google analyst Gary Ilyes about generative AI.

An interesting slide shared on Twitter from the event included the important caveat of writing for humans, not robots.

Content for users https://t.co/XOhIDp4ZfU#SearchCentralLive pic.twitter.com/XCpOjGRkRb

— Tahayu (@ tahayu55wd) June 16, 2023

Google SearchLiasion shared the same reminder almost 12 hours later in response to a recent article supposedly encouraging e-commerce store owners to create content for robots.

If you create content, create content for humans, not robots, to succeed in Google Search. That has been our longstanding advice. To refresh, see our guidance on creating helpful, authoritative, and people-first content: https://t.co/NaRQqb1SQx

—Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) June 16, 2023

Google’s FAQ on Generative AI

One attendee shared a link to a Google document that answers FAQs about generative AI.

In it, Google explained generative AI and large-scale language models as follows:

Generative AI refers to machine learning models that can use what they learn from data to create new content such as text, images, music, and code. They learn through patterns in data. A Large Language Model (LLM) is a generative AI model that can predict the next word in a text based on learned patterns. LLM is not a database or information retrieval system. Because they generate answers based on learned patterns, answers can contain factual errors. LLM safety and risk must be managed through means such as training data filtering, model fine-tuning, and fact-checking responses. LLM is trained on large amounts of data to learn patterns. The more diverse your data, the better your model will perform. LLMs do not inherently understand the information they generate. Emotional and opinion-like responses come from patterns learned from human-generated data. LLM “hallucinates” when it produces factually erroneous and seemingly consistent responses due to insufficient relevant information. Hallucinations can be reduced, but not completely prevented. Reducing bias in generative AI models involves using balanced data representing diverse perspectives and points of view to improve the model.Updated Search Quality User Report

Google recently updated the form that allows Google Search users to report spam to ensure their search results meet Google Search Essentials.

Participants shared a new feedback form with options for spammy content, spammy behavior, deception, low quality, paid links, or other abuse of search tactics. There is also a bulk submit feature that allows you to submit up to 5 pages in a single report.

Search status dashboard

Another helpful link shared by a few attendees was the Google Search Status Dashboard. This dashboard shows the current status of crawling, indexing, ranking, and serving issues that may affect website owners.

Screenshot from Google, Fast-Paced Lightning Talks for June 2023

In addition to informative talks and presentations, the event also offered unique features such as Lightning Talk Sessions.

These sessions deviated from the traditional conference format and consisted of short, fast-paced presentations. Each speaker communicated her ideas in her seven-minute time limit and limited number of slides, fostering cross-disciplinary conversation and collaboration.

A Lightning Talk session addressed the use of AI chat in the workplace, suggesting that many employees do not understand how to use generative AI chatbots for the right tasks. The speaker recommends that he AI ​​chat is best for idea generation, writing, coding, translating and summarizing.

For a great use case, we used Google Translate (powered by AI) to translate many tweets, slides and documents about the event.

You can find more Lightning Talks on the news site’s Search Console, including this recent Lightning Talk.

Valuable insight for website owners

I got an umbrella! cute! ! #SearchCentralLive pic.twitter.com/F5kZ2NKsc0

— Masashi Kikunaga/SEO (@web_masashi) June 16, 2023

Overall, the Google Search Central Live Event provided a valuable platform for website owners, web developers and SEO professionals to learn more about Google Search and improve their website performance.

With a diverse range of speakers, customized content and networking opportunities, these events are a productive and engaging experience for attendees.

Featured Image: Daboost/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-search-central-live-tokyo/489570/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos