Google to abolish another service





Google wants out of the domain name registry business and is selling its Google Domains service to Squarespace.

Google Domains currently hosts about 10 million domains and has millions of customers, all of whom will become Squarespace customers (opens in new window) once the acquisition is complete. Squarespace has agreed to honor Google Domains renewal fees for at least 12 months and plans to offer unspecified “additional incentives” to existing customers to build websites using his Squarespace platform. .

As to why Google decided to sell, Matt Madrigal, Google’s vice president and general manager of merchant shopping, said, “It’s consistent with our efforts to increase our focus.”

Existing Google Domains customers should be unaware of any service interruptions, and Madrigal said, “Working with the Google Domains team to support a smooth transition for our customers over the next few months is our number one priority. “Squarespace can provide an integrated buying experience.” It manages domains and provides other tools these customers may need to build their online presence. “

The acquisition is expected to close by the third quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals. Squarespace will then become the exclusive domain provider for customers who purchase a Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) subscription for a minimum of three years.

Editor’s pick

Google Domains was launched in beta in 2014 and opened to all US residents in January 2015. Earlier this year, when parent company Alphabet decided to lay off 12,000 of his jobs, we learned Google was hiring a ton of massage therapists. The Domains team appeared to have survived the culling, but only for a few months, as this announcement confirms.

5 Things You Need to Know About Web Hosting Get our best stories!

Sign up for What’s New Now and receive the top stories in your inbox every morning.

This newsletter may contain advertising, deals or affiliate links. By subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from our newsletter at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcmag.com/news/google-is-getting-rid-of-another-service The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos