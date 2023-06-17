NASA challenge aims to find innovative ways to feed astronauts in space





The NASA-sponsored Deep Space Food Challenge, aimed at innovating food technology for long-duration space missions, has reached the final stage, NPR reported Monday.

Among the innovative ideas competing for prizes of up to $1.5 million, one contestant stands out with an amazing process that could support astronauts on their journey to Mars. Air Company co-founder Stafford Sheehan.

Sheehan’s groundbreaking approach utilizes a unique combination of ingredients to create space yeast, a versatile, protein-rich food source for astronauts.

“With astronaut breath, water, inoculum, electricity and a rolling pin, we can do it,” Sheehan told NPR.

Combining air, water, and a yeast starter in Sheehan’s machine produces a protein shake-like yeast that can be dried and rolled into pasta or tortillas, so you’ll need a rolling pin.

Beef Steaks Made From Meat Cultures Grown Via Aleph Farms (Credit: Courtesy) What is the underlying science?

The basic science behind Sheehan’s invention dates back to 2017, when he developed a process that converts carbon dioxide into alcohol. This alcohol is transformed into various useful products such as vodka, perfume and yeast.

Sheehan’s company is now in the final stages of the Deep Space Food Challenge, seeking safe, nutritious and flavorful options that require the least amount of resources, produce little waste, and are ready to eat. We aim to create novel and innovative food technology to provide.

These edible innovations have two main goals. First, they aim to make long-term space exploration, including missions to Mars and beyond, more feasible by addressing the challenges of limited food resources during such journeys. increase.

Second, these advances have the potential to provide sustainable food solutions for the planet, providing a means to combat hunger and reduce environmental impact.

In partnership with the Canadian Space Agency, the Deep Space Food Challenge brought together eight teams for the final round. Other finalists include Florida-based Interstellar Labs, which has developed a bio-regeneration system that grows fresh vegetables, mushrooms and insects, and Colorado-based Meals with Enhanced Ingredients. Includes SATED, who designed the cookware to prepare. expiry date.

What was the process behind it?

Sheehan explained the process behind the invention, drawing parallels to how plants use carbon dioxide during photosynthesis. Plants absorb carbon dioxide, sunlight and water and produce sugar and oxygen.

Air Company mimics this process by using the carbon dioxide exhaled by astronauts to produce alcohol, which is then consumed by a yeast starter, resulting in yeast growth. This efficient replication of yeast enables the creation of edible nutritional yeast that can be transformed into a variety of foods.

With Nutritional Yeast, astronauts can enjoy a variety of dishes such as pasta, tortillas and seitan, a popular protein source for vegans. Sheehan described the flavor of nutritional yeast as similar to wheat gluten, but with a slightly sweeter taste.

The importance of space food development extends beyond space exploration, especially in the context of a potential mission to Mars. The challenge now lies in transporting enough food for the round trip, which could take up to seven months.

3 transparent beakers (Credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)

A year’s worth of food, including extra snacks, would be prohibitively heavy for a rocket launch. The Deep Space Food Challenge finalists therefore aim to address this critical issue and make missions to Mars more viable.

Space Food Innovation Can Address Earth Challenges

In addition to the benefits of space exploration, space food innovation holds great promise in addressing global challenges, including climate change. Developing space food currently requires significant investment, but Sheehan believes this could change in the future.

Sheehan expects a similar trajectory for Air Company’s products, drawing comparisons to solar energy, which has evolved from expensive to affordable and widely available.

Besides producing yeast from carbon dioxide, the company can also produce sustainable aviation fuel. Sheehan highlights the potential to fight climate change by replacing our dependence on fossil fuels with carbon dioxide-based fuel production.

Achieving energy independence is another aspect Sheehan hopes to address with the product. By scaling its operations to the fossil fuel industry, Air Company aims to produce products at competitive prices, thereby reducing its dependence on traditional energy sources.

Working with NASA, Air Company’s work in the field of space food is not just about how astronauts can sustain life in space, but how people on Earth can fight hunger, reduce environmental impact, and save energy. It has the potential to transform the way we aim for self-sufficiency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/business-and-innovation/all-news/article-746607

