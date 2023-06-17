You can now use Google Lens on your phone to check your skin condition





Of the vast number of products Google has built over the years, perhaps one of the most used by everyday customers is the Google application for mobile phones. The company has devoted significant resources to this application, both to improve its quality and to continuously expand its functionality, given the app’s widespread influence and everyday use factor.

The app incorporates Google Lens, a vision-based tool that allows users to search for what they see on their smartphone. Essentially, Lens compares your uploaded or captured image to other images on the Internet (similar to traditional Google Search) and ranks the results based on their similarity to your image. This provides context about what the user is looking at (e.g. identifying an unknown plant during a walk) and goes one step further to provide recommendations and his secondary information about specific objects . For example, if an image contains a particular product, such as jeans or sneakers, Lens may return results that provide detailed information about that product or shopping results for that product. Lenses may also rely on available signals, such as user ratings of products, to return such results. In another example, when Lens recognizes a barcode or text in an image (such as a product name or book title), Lens may return his Google search results page for that object.

Earlier this week, Google announced an amazing new feature for Google Lens: the ability to search for skin conditions. Essentially, the application allowed users to take pictures of their skin (such as rashes and discolorations) and match them with the most relevant results to gain insight into their condition. .

Google Lens is used for skin rashes. This app retrieves visual matches and related results. sauce: … [+] Google

https://blog.google/products/google-lens/google-lens-features/

As explained in a blog post by Lou Wang, Senior Director of Product Management for Google Search, it can be difficult to describe the strange moles and rashes on your skin with just words. Luckily, Lens has a new method: the ability to search for skin conditions that are visually similar to what you see on your skin. Simply take a photo or upload a photo via Lens to find visual matches to help you search. This feature also works if you don’t know how to describe something else on your body, such as lip ridges, nail lines, or hair loss on your head.

The potential of this technology is amazing. The field of dermatology is an incredibly vast area of ​​healthcare and has long been touted as an area where image-based search tools could add significant value. In particular, Google Lens’ latest technology has the potential to democratize knowledge across subsectors to the general public through easy-to-use applications. Additionally, these tools have the potential to greatly enhance a clinician’s workflow. If your doctor encounters a rash or unusual symptoms you haven’t seen before, these apps may help in the diagnosis process.

Arguably, Google single-handedly revolutionized the concept of modern search and the way we digest information. Today, Google Lens leverages this same technology for image-based search across a variety of use cases, redefining the power of search once again.

