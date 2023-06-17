Morocco Project with Huawei to Bridge the Gender Gap





The conference, held in Rabat, focused on increasing the presence of women in the technology sector, aimed to reduce the gender gap in this sector and further facilitate technological transition in Morocco.

Global tech giant Huawei has partnered with Morocco’s Ministry of Digital Transformation to empower women in technology, taking an important step towards promoting gender equality and boosting technological progress.

Huawei Morocco brand director Nabil Ushagor told Morocco World News that the initiative is Huawei’s “Tech for Her, Tech by Her, Tech with “It’s an honor for me,” he said. And I hope that our country, a country that strongly believes in the principle of equality and promotes gender and digital inclusion in education, will be in front of you at the start of the 2nd Women in Tech Day,” he said at the opening ceremony of the event. Ushagor said.

The partnership leverages Huawei’s expertise and the Moroccan government’s commitment to digital transformation to create a supportive environment that encourages women to pursue careers in technology and succeed in the tech world. It aims to give you the tools and tools you need to achieve the career you want.

Photo/Archives – Morocco increasingly embarks on technological process

One of the main objectives of this collaboration is to improve access to technology education and training for women. The event featured a variety of hands-on workshops, briefings, and participation in live conversations with Huawei experts. Topics such as artificial intelligence, big data, emerging technologies, or soft skills (problem-solving, innovation, technological change) were discussed.

Additionally, the association aims to develop an ecosystem that supports women entrepreneurs working in the technology industry. Given the rise of new businesses in Morocco, the organization aims to provide women entrepreneurs with the resources they need, including financial access, networking opportunities and career advice.

The event is part of Huawei’s vision to advance technology development and promote gender equality and inclusion through various initiatives around the world.

The cooperation between Huawei and Morocco’s Ministry of Digital Transformation has taken a very important step in closing the gender gap in the technology sector. Combining resources, expertise and a shared vision on gender equality will bring about significant change in Morocco, and a more comprehensive approach, in line with current measures taken by the government to encourage the country’s technological transition. It can create a technical environment. .

