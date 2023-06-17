Pixel 8 SoC leaks, news and rumors





Google has started developing its own processor called Tensor in the Google Pixel 6 series. The company has successfully launched a successor to his Tensor G2, the first generation product. Tensor G2 powers many of the company’s best products, including the entire Google Pixel 7 lineup, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold.

With the next big hardware launch from the company just around the corner in Fall 2023, the company is working on a follow-up to the first two chipsets. Here’s everything we know about Google Tensor G3 so far (if it’s called that).

Android police daily video Scroll to continue content What is Google Tensor?

Google is relatively new to the custom chip market, having just entered in 2021 with the Google Tensor SoC in the Pixel 6 series. In contrast to Apple’s iPhone and Mac chips, Google’s SoCs are decidedly less custom. Google relies heavily on Samsung for chip manufacturing and modem supply. This is a major point of criticism, as many have frequently experienced his Pixel smartphone heating up due to poor connections, and Samsung Exynos chips tend to do the same.

Tensor chips are found in all recent Pixel smartphones.

Despite some of the issues people experience with Tensor chips, Google’s new offering comes with additional features and cores not found in other mobile phones. Google built his Tensor chip with machine-learning algorithms in mind, so Pixel smartphones are more efficient at local tasks like camera post-processing, live audio transcription, background music recognition, and some photo-editing tools. can be executed effectively. Google has been shy about how this will be achieved and whether a custom design is required. After all, the company is regularly the first to bring his Pixel-exclusive features to other devices.

What we know about Google Tensor G3 so far

We know a lot about the Tensor G3 thanks to details from prolific leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, who previously unearthed a ton of accurate Pixel and Google leaks. Wojciechowska’s anonymous sources inside her Google office say her Tensor G3, codenamed zuma, has a more modern CPU than her previous generation, which was two generations behind its competitors. . The Tensor G3 changes this with her upgrade to ARMv9 cores in 2022.

name

Google Tensor G3

code name

Zuma

core

1x Cortex-X3 (3.0GHz), 4x Cortex-A715 (2.45GHz), 4x Cortex-A510 (2.15GHz)

GPUs

Mali-G715

manufacturing node

3nm

modem

Exynos Modem 5300

depository

UFS4.0

The Tensor G3 is supposed to feature 9 CPU cores arranged in an unconventional setup. There are 4 smaller Cortex-A510s, 4 Cortex-A715s and 1 larger Cortex-X3, all with higher frequencies than the Tensor G2. This is essentially a 1+4+4 architecture, even stranger than the 2+2+4 setup of Google’s previous Tensor G2 and 1st generation Tensors. Most competitors prefer the 1+3+4 layout.

The interesting thing about switching to ARMv9 cores is that the new Pixel 8 can only run 64-bit code. This could mean that some old or out-of-maintenance apps based on 32-bit code may no longer work on your phone. It will also be one of the first, if not the first, Android smartphones that can only run 64-bit. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro before it also only offer 64-bit support, but the hardware is technically capable of running 32-bit apps.

In terms of graphics, Google is switching to the Mail-G715. Wojciechowska isn’t sure what configurations the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are supposed to run in. Still, she speculates that it could be her 10-core Immortalis variant on her 890MHz frequency, based on the hardware configuration she got.

There doesn’t seem to be any major upgrades in the connectivity department. Current rumors point to Google sticking with his Exynos Modem 5300, though it could be a slightly different variant. This may be an oversight, as Pixel owners routinely complain about poorer-than-usual connectivity and hot devices in their pockets.

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro could also be the first smartphones to offer AV1 encoding. The new video codec is royalty-free and still a technologically advanced solution, making it a prime candidate for becoming the mainstream format in the future. Pixels may lead the way here.

Source: Google

Other highlights include faster storage with UFS 4.0, an improved image processing pipeline, a great TPU for boosting machine learning and AI applications, and onboard ray-tracing graphics.

The new core should make the upcoming Pixel 8 faster than the competition, but it remains to be seen if Google can fix the heat issues that plagued the original Tensor and Tensor G2. Pixel devices routinely run hotter than Snapdragon-powered Android phones and iPhones with custom Apple silicon.

What devices will Google Tensor G3 be on?

We believe the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro referenced earlier in this article will have Tensor G3. The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are expected to launch in the fall of 2023, but Google has yet to officially announce the device or launch date.

As Google expands its hardware portfolio this year, the Tensor G3 could make its way into even more devices in the Pixel lineup. If Google doesn’t ditch the Pixel a series (which is a rumor currently circulating), it could release his Pixel 8a with the Tensor G3 chip. Depending on when Google releases its Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold successors, those devices could also feature his Tensor G3.

If the successor to the Pixel Fold is released, it could feature the Tensor G3.

For years there have been rumors of a high-end Ultra version of the Pixel. If all goes well this year, Google will likely add the Tensor G3 to its phones.

Google Tensor G3 likely coming in the fall

The Tensor G3 will likely come to the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro first, so we’re looking at a fall launch. With the current leaks telling us pretty much everything there is to know about the new chipset, we can only hope that Google still has some hardware in their phones that will surprise us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-tensor-g3/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos