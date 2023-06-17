Good News of the Week: June 17, 2023





Good Good Good The team collects the world's best news every day and shares it with the community. Here are the highlights of the week!

Best positive news of the week: Toronto man offering free 3D printed repairs is on a mission to extend the life of everyday items

For those looking to make everyday items more sustainable, one of the best ways to start is by repairing things instead of replacing them when they break. And Morely Kert is here to help you in that worthy pursuit.

Kurt is a maker, fixer, and content creator who takes his audience from his small apartment workshop to a variety of projects and designs. And now he’s taking his beloved 3D printer on field trips and doing free print repairs in public spaces.

When he first served a café in Toronto last summer, he rejuvenated sunglasses with simple, perfectly sculpted filaments, repaired a water bottle lid that wouldn’t click shut with a new clasp. I helped with other tasks.

Why is this good news? If you’re not familiar with sewing machines, or if some tools aren’t available, making simple repairs to extend the life of these random products can be difficult and sometimes inconvenient. It may be possible. Kert helps make repairs more accessible.

First openly transgender judge in state history appointed in New York

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the appointment of 15 new judicial officers in the state, one of whom has gone down in state and American history. With this appointment, Seth Murnin became the first openly transgender judge in New York State and the first transgender man in U.S. history to serve as a judge.

Marnins’ appointment marks an important milestone, both as a representative and in building trust in our political system. Her historic appointment builds on the progress of transgender women appointed and elected to justice in the United States.

And this is especially exciting news to celebrate during Pride Month.

Marnin said in a statement to Gay City News on Wednesday that not so long ago it was unimaginable that a transgender person would be a judge. It is my hope that my nomination and service will inspire and serve as a role model for young transgender people.

Little Mermaid fan activists launch campaign to support and protect oceans and transgender youth

Fan activist nonprofit Fandom Forward stands in contrast to the very loud (and racist) criticism of Disney’s casting of black actress Hal Bailey in The Little Mermaid remake. One fan group, led by off screen.

The organization launches a “Protect Ariel’s Home” campaign during Earth Month in April to educate Disney fans into environmental activists and learn how to take collective action to protect water, especially for the BIPOC community. bottom.

And with the movie hitting theaters just before June’s Pride Month celebrations, fans wanted something a step further. The organizer launched a campaign called “Save Water, Save Mermaids” to support his two urgent aims of protecting the planet and transgender youth.

Why is this good news? It can be hard to know where to vent your frustrations over issues like climate injustice, racism and transphobia, but Fandom Forward hopes through this campaign that people will Provide an outlet for taking action (such as through training or traceable behavioral steps).

To celebrate park officials specifically, drag queen Patti Gonia hosted the third consecutive Pride Celebration at Yosemite National Park.

Last weekend, eco-drag queen Patti Gonia went viral when she shared a TikTok highlighting her Pride celebration in Yosemite National Park. This was Patti’s third consecutive Pride celebration in Yosemite, and it was an event dedicated to park employees rather than her Pride party for visitors to her Yosemite Valley.

These celebrations are also contagious for queer joy, but for Patti, it’s about the larger mission of conservation across the board, making the outdoors safer and more welcoming for all. is also speaking.

One of the early visitors to Patti’s Summer Tour told us: Having a space like this where you can really see and feel a sense of community makes us stronger together and makes it easier for us to realize that great things can happen, but we also need to take care of ourselves at the same time. ourselves, and each other along the way.

LGBTQ+ lawmakers across the country are working tirelessly to fight anti-trans laws

Across the United States, hundreds of harmful laws expose transgender people of all ages to life-threatening violence, persecution, and mental health crises. LGBTQ+ lawmakers in state legislatures are fighting hard against this tragic and heartbreaking reality.

Megan Hunt, Nebraska’s first openly LGBTQ+ senator and mother of a transgender son, contributed to a nine-week filibuster in the Senate over a bill banning gender-affirming care. In Montana, transgender Rep. Zooey Zephyr was silenced and barred from the House floor for advocating for transgender rights.

Along with Sen. John Fredrickson, who was elected to be the first openly gay member of the Nebraska legislature, Hunt and Sen. Makaela Kavanaugh advocated a “hate ban” to block these discriminatory bills. PAC was established.

Meanwhile, in states such as Colorado, legislators like Rep. Brianna Teton, the state’s first transgender legislator, have helped ensure transgender rights are firmly embedded in their constitutions.

In Senator Hantz’s words, “We are united in our determination to uphold the values ​​of equality, fairness and respect for all individuals, and we will not back down in the face of prejudice and intolerance.” .

A mother invented a sure-fire tool that allowed people to perform CPR in an emergency, and it went viral

In traumatic or critical situations, many people lose track of information they may have kept in their memory. Felicia Jackson had decades of medical experience and was certified in cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but when her young son stopped breathing in the back seat of her car, she panicked. hardened.

Her husband quickly intervened to save the day, and she gained valuable insight. It means that performing CPR should be less intimidating and easier.

So she founded CPR Wrap, a simple, straightforward tool that reminds people how to perform CPR in an emergency. The device doesn’t require any qualifications to use, and she made it easy for kids to use it, she said in the now-controversial TikTok video.

Why is this good news? In times of crisis, even highly trained professionals may need a little help to take action. And in the comments on that viral TikTok video, seasoned EMTs, certified instructors, and people with years of CPR training recognize the life-saving value of CPR Wraps.

First-ever neonatal care program improves Sierra Leone’s infant and maternal mortality rates

People in the West African country of Sierra Leone are at very high risk of death or debilitating disease due to inadequate medical care and facilities. But there is hope, and thanks to the health and humanitarian nonprofit Project HOPE, health is improving.

Project HOPE first began supporting public health efforts with emergency aid during the Ebola epidemic, but in working with the country’s Ministry of Health, experts learned that another major health crisis, maternal and child I saw an opportunity to intervene in care.

So in 2015 they started developing a maternal and newborn focused program in Sierra Leone with the aim of improving the capacity of health workers and thus strengthening both institutions and communities. For Project HOPE, many volunteers have helped develop the curriculum, facilitated technical support, and served as mentors for Sierra Leone’s emerging neonatal nurses.

Why is this good news? Sierra Leone experiences extreme poverty rates, one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world (1 in 20 women die during pregnancy or childbirth), and a remarkably high infant mortality rate. (78 deaths per 1,000 live births).

Everyone deserves equitable healthcare and Project HOPE’s investment in these communities is already making a difference.

Other good news of the week

California Governor Gavin Newsom has launched a plan to enact the 28th Amendment on gun reform. We face a tough battle, but we plan to raise the minimum age to buy a firearm, mandate universal background checks, put a waiting period on all gun sales and ban assault rifles.

The British Museum just ended a sponsorship deal with BP after 27 years. The museum has confirmed that current and future exhibitions and other activities will not be sponsored by BP, and environmental activists are celebrating this big win.

The Department of the Interior is investing $161 million in ecosystem restoration and resilience on public lands. The funds will be used for wildlife habitat restoration, wetland pasture restoration, watershed restoration, and more.

Starting as early as October, New York City residents will be required to compost their food waste. The measure has just been passed by the city council, and the composting mandate will be rolled out to all five districts by next year.

For the first time in a pilot program in the UK, citizens will be given a universal basic income of 1,600 per month. The program will run for two years at his two locations, and the impact on participants’ mental and physical health will be monitored.

Rescuers have found four missing children alive after spending 40 days in the Colombian jungle. Workers had been searching for children aged 1 to 13 since the plane crash killed three adults.

Illinois became the first state to pass a bill against banning books in public libraries. In recent years, there has been a surge in book bans across the United States, especially those dealing with race, history, and LGBTQ+ topics.

Australia plans to triple the size of its ecologically important and protected marine parks. The country has announced plans to close an area larger than Germany from fishing and mining, protecting millions of vulnerable seabirds and animals.

A small home community hosted the world’s smallest pride march celebrating love in all its forms. About 80 people attended the Warwickshire event, which was started by residents to support the LGBTQ+ community.

A new analysis finds that the first five months of 2023 have seen a significant and significant decline in the U.S. homicide rate. While homicide rates are rising in some cities, a survey of 90 U.S. cities showed an overall decline of 12.2%, with some exceeding that level. 30%.

Garth Brooks said his new bar in Nashville will offer Bud Light and will be safe for transgender people. “Everyone has an opinion,” Brooks said in response to his Facebook Live backlash. But inclusivity will always be my own.

New York City has announced a new minimum wage for food app delivery workers of $17.96 an hour. The average hourly wage for 60,000 food delivery workers in Manhattan is currently about $7.09, but the minimum wage is set to rise again to $19.96 in April 2025.

The American Medical Association urges physicians to pay less attention to BMI when judging a patient’s health. BMI has long been used to define a healthy weight, despite mounting evidence that it is an inaccurate predictor of individual health risk.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently upheld the protection of Native American children. The Indian Child Welfare Act gives preference to Native American tribes when adopting Native American children and preserves the ability of the tribes to govern.

Europe’s top scientific group has announced its support for a moratorium on deep-sea mining. This practice extracts minerals such as copper, zinc and manganese from the seafloor for commercial use, which negatively impacts marine ecosystems and wildlife.

