Google to compensate searchers for privacy blunders years ago The Register





Between October 25, 2006 and September 30, 2013, Google was alleged to have violated its privacy promises by exposing searchers’ personal information to third parties.

Anyone who used Google Search during that time and clicked on a link in a search result could now recoup a small portion of the cash raised by the search advertising business. To do so, he must provide personal information to the company that manages the legal settlement settling his decade-long lawsuit against Google’s conduct.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement signed last August and made public on its website earlier this month, Google has not admitted wrongdoing. But even though the company has done nothing wrong, he spent $23 million to settle a privacy lawsuit known as the Google Referrer Header Privacy Lawsuit, Case No. 5:10-cv-4809-EJD. I’m going to pay

Google users during this period will have no later than Monday, July 31, 2023 to register and file a claim for payment, request exclusion from the settlement, or submit prior to the final approval hearing on October 12, 2023. must be objected to.

Legitimate claimants can expect an estimated $7.70 for their trouble, but it depends on how many people end up filing the claim.

By adding search terms to the HTTP referrer header (the text string passed by a web user’s browser when they click on a link that tells the linked page the address of the page where the link is located), Google provides privacy protection. Alleging breach of contract.

For someone who clicked on a Google search result, the Referer header would be google.com, which may have included the search query that created the Google search results list page during the time period in question.

“Since its inception, and to this day, Google’s search engine has included users’ search terms in the URLs of search results pages,” the 2013 complaint said. [PDF] I will explain. “So, for example, a search for ‘Indianapolis abortion clinic’ will return pages with URLs like http://www.google.com/search?q=abortion+clinics+in+Indianapolis.”

“The search term is included in the search result URL, so when a Google user clicks on a link on a Google search results page, the owner of the website the user clicked on receives from Google the user’s search term in the referrer. ) header.”

Complaints that spelled Referrer correctly, as opposed to typographical errors that are currently allowed, could only refer to personal information submitted by users in their search queries, such as names, credit card numbers, and social security numbers. and that other information was received by a third party. It may later be used to de-anonymize individuals and build identification profiles that were popular among marketing companies at the time.

It wasn’t supposed to be. RFC 1945 HTTP/1.0 of 1996 contains a warning that this poses a privacy risk.

“We strongly encourage users to choose whether or not to submit the Referer field, as the source of the link may be personal information or otherwise reveal a personal information source. ,” the spec suggests.

“For example, browser clients have a toggle switch for public/anonymous browsing, which enables/disables sending Referer and From information respectively.”

The superseding specification, RFC 2616 HTTP/1.1, also reflects these concerns.

Chrome didn’t bother to include any form of user-oriented Referer control. However, Eric Lawrence, Microsoft’s chief software engineer, told his The Register that other browser makers are also considering the idea (Internet Explorer) or briefly implementing it (Opera 12.17). Told. He added that giving users control over referrer information comes with its own set of problems.

Some browser extensions offer this option. However, the website publisher can now set her Referrer-Policy (spelled with two ‘r’s) that restricts the information passed via the Referrer header. And the Brave browser goes even further.

Around 2009, Google began working on ways to limit the disclosure of search results data, and implemented some changes in 2010 and 2011. More than a decade later, the bill is now due.

