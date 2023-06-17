Cybersecurity Talent Shortage and Fixing Canadian Startup Rankings





With the cybersecurity industry facing a shortage of 3.5 million workers worldwide, a new program to source talent from underserved communities has graduated its first students.

Cybernation is an international initiative supported by several Canadian organizations leading to a cybersecurity credential at George Brown University. It plans to train 100,000 students from underserved groups such as indigenous communities in Africa, the Caribbean, and Canada. Cyber ​​Nations program director Rick Huybregts says the aim is to provide opportunities for communities that have historically been cut off from economic growth.

Cybernations is backed by Canadian cybersecurity firm Protexxa, Innovation Leaders Against Racism Coalition, and talent platform Plum. Students will learn cybersecurity fundamentals such as network monitoring tools and digital forensics. Garner Downs, a former paralegal and IT consultant who recently graduated from Barbados as a first class student, said cybersecurity is a good choice for those seeking a career in the tech industry at a time when cybercrime is at a historic high. says. “Cybersecurity is an area in high demand.”

Startup report shows Canada holds a unique position in tech

Canada’s tech sector has been hit by headwinds lately, but two new reports suggest the country is still among the top places to build startups. Her StartupBlink, a research agency, found that Canada has her ecosystem of 4th best startups in the world. Meanwhile, consulting firm Startup Genome ranks the Toronto-Waterloo region her 17th best region in the world. Both rankings were unchanged from last year.

York University and One-Eleven Partner on New Technology MBA

York University has partnered with technology hub One-Eleven to set up a joint venture studio where students will be mentored and lectured by experts as part of a new technology-focused MBA program. Students may take classes at One-Eleven and be matched with startups supported by One-Eleven.

New drone keeps watch over building safety

A Hamilton-based robotics company has developed a specialized drone with ultrasonic sensors to check the condition of hard-to-reach structures. Skyguage says its drones could be used in industries such as energy, refining and shipping.

Danish company buys Borealis Wind in Waterloo

Waterloo-based Borealis Wind, a provider of de-icing technology for wind turbines, has been acquired by ventilation systems manufacturer FabricAir. Borealis was founded in 2016 to prevent icing on turbine blades, a major problem in cold climates like Canada.

funding news

$11.2M: Mississauga startup Vive Crop Protection, which develops fungicides and insecticides to protect crops, has raised an additional $11.2M as part of its Series C funding round, bringing the total raised to $45.9M .

$175 million: Short-term rental software provider Hostaway has raised $175 million. The company is based in Toronto and Helsinki and claims to have customers in over 100 countries.

US$270 million: Toronto-based AI startup Cohere, dubbed a ChatGPT competitor, has closed US$270 million in Series C funding.

