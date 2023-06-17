Google sues scammers for abusing business listings with fake reviews





In today’s era of bombastic claims and retouched images, misleading reviews are the last thing consumers want. We rely on the experiences of other shoppers to make shopping decisions and find great restaurants. Fake reviews and fake business profiles make the experience worse for everyone, which is why Google has filed a lawsuit against one group as an example for other scammers.

Google alone relies on reviews and statements to rate YouTube videos, rate places on maps, and even in our everyday search experience. However, there is no easy way for the average consumer to distinguish between fake reviews and genuine reviews, thus skewing the system in favor of the bad guys and their fraudulent activities.

Today Google filed a consumer protection lawsuit against a villain who created 350 fake business profiles to lure unsuspecting people and backed up the lie with 14,000 misleading reviews. made it clear. On top of that, the defendants are said to be selling the personal data of people who contact these fraudulent businesses.

Google stressed the importance of taking this example to court, explaining that in 2022 alone, it avoided a staggering 20 million attempts to create questionable business profiles. It also protected 185,000 businesses from abuse on the platform, presumably by preventing collusion in the reviews and comments sections. This is no exception, and efforts like this have been ongoing since 2018.

Google also said it is working with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to hold these scammers accountable for exploiting customers. The lawsuit may only put him out of action for one group, but it will serve as an example of what can happen to people who abuse online services to mislead consumers for years to come. can be helpful.

