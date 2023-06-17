What will new president Bashas stay up late at night?





Running a Basha Operating Company 112 stores is no easy task, especially since the demographics of the four Basha Banners are so unique. / Photo credit: Shutterstock

It’s been a big week for Steve Mayer.

Grocery executives, including tenures at Schnucks Markets, Meyer, Billow, Ahold Delhaize USA, Flavor First, and others, said Bashas this week, the same day the grocery chain opened its new headquarters in Chandler. – Promoted to President of the Operating Company. Arizona.

In addition to Bachas, he oversees other Arizona and New Mexico-based retailers Bachas Din, Food City and AJs Fine Foods. He is also part of his leadership team at Raleys, the chain’s parent company, Enterprise.

Running Bashas 112 stores is no easy task, especially since the demographics of Bashas’ four banners are so unique.

For example, the company operates nine stores under the Bashas Din flag, primarily serving the many Native American tribes of the region, including the Navajo Nation, the White Mountain Apache, the San Carlos Apache, and the Tohono Ordham Nation. offers. Meyer said it would take about 1,600 miles of road trip to physically visit all nine locations.

At the same time, Bashas operates more than 20 supermarkets in Phoenix that cater to metropolitan shoppers and the flood of new residents moving into the city. Mayer told Winsight Grocery Business that he has been honored to have been on several Native American reservations.

Meanwhile, the company must meet the shopping needs of AJ’s high-income customers and Food City’s value-conscious Hispanic shoppers.

He acknowledged that the diverse customer base presents challenges in implementing new technology, such as increasing its presence in the Onmi channel. Mayer noted that the company has an app for the Bashas chain and is developing apps for Food City and AJ, but if you work with these vastly different demographics, the culture will change. He pointed out the need for careful consideration.

He said that we at the reservation were just the guests. We have to understand their culture and adapt to it. not the other way around. We want to be a true reflection of the communities we are in.

Mayer said he doesn’t intend to make arbitrary decisions in his new role, but said he has a number of initiatives planned over the next year, particularly leadership training. We have a lot of work to do to invest in our team, he said, noting that work includes building training programs for people who will assume future leadership roles.

We want to grow our workforce the right way, he added. This means providing training on new technologies in-house and working with grocery data analytics provider Dunhumby. Mayer said the relationship with Dunhumby has been part of the equation since Larry’s acquired Bashas Group in 2021.

West Sacramento, Calif.-based Raleys brings technological and logistical innovation to the grocery chain, but leaves operations largely to the Bashas team, Mayer said. The good thing about The Rally’s Companies, he said, is that it’s self-run here in Arizona. We make decisions here in Arizona. Because we were here in Arizona. And Raleys Companies are very supportive.

The Larrys can help support the operation, but major issues beyond anyone’s control, such as inflation, are hampering Mr. Mayer’s hard work. What I try to do, and what organizations try to do, is put the guest at the center and focus on what affects them, and that’s what keeps us up at night. He said there is.

That means spending a ton of time figuring out how not to pass the increased costs on to customers, he said. Frankly, he said, it’s putting the brakes on some things where costs are spiraling out of control.

Mayer said the labor shortage has improved slightly and also highlighted supply chain issues. He said he feels like he’s starting to stabilize but has a long way to go to get back to where he was before.

Asked about the future of new stores opening in the next 12 months, Mayer said he wasn’t ready to reveal the next location, but said the company was still looking for new locations. He said Arizona was a growing place and was always looking for new opportunities.

