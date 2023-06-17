Gui’an Embraces New Energy and New Material Industries, Integrates Guizhou and Shanghai Resources





Guiyang, China, June 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — News report by Huanqiu.com:

CATL Guizhou Power Battery Manufacturing Base celebrated a milestone in the Guian Phase 1 project when the final cube of concrete was lifted by crane and installed on the roof of the module factory.

Commencing in February 2022 in Gui’an New Area, CATL Guizhou Power Battery Manufacturing Base Project will cover an area of ​​approximately 95.7 hectares, with an annual capacity of 60 GWh for power and energy storage batteries. The project will be developed in two stages, of which the first stage will cover 59 hectares, with an annual capacity of 30 GWh of electricity, energy storage battery production lines and auxiliary facilities still under construction.

CATL Guizhou new energy power generation and energy storage battery production and manufacturing base under construction. (Source: Guizhou Daily/Zhang Jian)

According to the project manager, CATL’s state-of-the-art, high-tact, highly flexible production line with an automation rate of 95% will be installed at the manufacturing site. With Gui’an as a key hub, CATL Guizhou has low or zero carbon emissions from upstream phosphate mining, phosphorus and fluorine chemicals production, to lithium-ion battery manufacturing, downstream applications and batteries. It aims to build a green industry chain system. This will help Guizhou build a new energy automobile industry ecosystem with unique features and outstanding advantages.

This manufacturing base is still one of the key projects introduced by Shanghai Zhangjiang (Guian) Hi-Tech Park. Once operational, the expected benefits of Phase I include an annual production value of RMB 15 billion, an annual tax payment of RMB 1 billion and more than 3,000 job opportunities.

Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park, which has expanded to 17 square kilometers in the Pudong New Area in central and southern Shanghai, is one of the major development zones along with Lujiazui, Jinqiao and Waigaoqiao Development Zones. In early April, Gui’an New Area took the initiative to jointly build an industrial park with Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park. Later, Guian Development Group and Zhangjiang Group soon reached an agreement to jointly develop Zhangjiang (Guian) High-Tech Park in the second phase of Guiyang Big Data Science and Technology Innovation City. With the support of Gui’an New Area and Pudong New Area, the park will combine the resources and strengths of Guizhou and Shanghai to strengthen high-quality development in the fields of big data, new energy and new materials.

The Guizhou-Yangtze River Delta Industry Matching Conference held on June 1 witnessed the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement on Shanghai Zhangjiang-Guian Hi-tech Park. At the conference, contracts were signed for 46 industrial investment projects, including Guizhou Tianneng Recycling Materials Industrial Park and Huaxi Special Beverage Production Base, and a wide range of new energy vehicles, battery materials, big data electronic information, aerospace, industry, etc. covering the industry. Equipment, cultural tourism, Maotai-flavored baijiu, basic materials, modern chemical industry, modern energy, modern commerce, modern finance, modern logistics, green food.

To download multimedia, view the original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guian-embraces-new-energy-and-new-material-industry-to-integrate- guizhou-and-shanghai-resources-301853629.html

Source Huanqiu.com

