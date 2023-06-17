AI and media companies negotiate groundbreaking deal over news content





The world’s largest tech companies are in talks with major media outlets to strike landmark deals on the use of news content for training in artificial intelligence technology.

OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and Adobe have met with news executives in recent months to discuss copyright issues involving their AI products, including text chatbots and image generators, according to people familiar with the talks. .

Publishers including News Corp, Axel Springer, The New York Times and The Guardian are each in talks with at least one tech company, the people said.

The deal, which is still in its early stages, will involve media organizations paying a subscription-style fee for content to develop the technology behind chatbots such as OpenAIs ChatGPT and Googles Bard, officials said. He added that it could include

The talks come as media groups express concerns about the threats posed to the industry by the rise of AI and the uncontracted use of content by OpenAI and Google. Some companies, such as Stability AI and OpenAI, have faced lawsuits from artists, photo agencies and programmers alleging breach of contract and copyright infringement.

Speaking at the INMA media conference in May, News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson summed up the industry’s outrage: [medias] Collective intellectual property is under threat and we must speak up for redress.

He added that AI is designed to ensure readers never visit journalism websites, which is fatally undermining journalism.

The deal will set the blueprint for how news organizations will deal with generative AI companies around the world.

The Financial Times said that copyright is an important issue for all publishers and that it is also discussing the issue. As a subscription business, we must defend our journalism values ​​and business model. The best way to achieve this is through constructive dialogue with our affiliates as well.

Media industry executives want to avoid the early internet mistakes that made so many articles available online for free, ultimately undermining their business models. Big tech groups such as Google and Facebook then accessed that information and helped build multi-billion dollar online advertising businesses.

As generative AI grows in popularity, so does the concern of the news industry, given the technology’s ability to generate compelling, human-like text.

Google recently announced a generative search feature that returns information boxes written by AI on top of the traditional web link format. We have launched in the US and are preparing for a worldwide release.

There are also current discussions to find a pricing model for news content to be used as training data for AI models. One figure that has been debated among publishers is between $5 million and $20 million a year, according to industry executives.

Matthias Dopfner said the first option would be to create quantitative models similar to those developed by the music industry.

Matthias Dopfner, CEO of Politico owner Axel Springer, who met with AI giants Google, Microsoft and Open AI, said quantitative data similar to those developed by the music industry for radio stations, nightclubs and streaming He said that the first choice would be to build a generic model. The service pays the record label each time the track is played. That would first require AI companies to disclose how they use media content, which they do not currently do.

Dopfner, the Berlin-based media company that also owns German tabloid Bild and newspaper Die Welt, said an annual contract with unlimited use of the media company’s content would be the next best option. This is because this model is difficult for small regions and municipalities. Take advantage of the news media.

An industry-wide solution is needed, says Dpfner. We have to work together on this.

Google has led negotiations with UK media outlets and has held talks with the Guardian and NewsUK. The Alphabet company has long-term partnerships with many media organizations to use data from articles and other content to optimize their appearance in search engines. The company used the data to train language models at scale, according to two people familiar with the deal.

An executive at a newspaper group said Google is considering a licensing deal. They accepted the principle that payment is required…but we haven’t gotten to the point where we’re talking zero. They acknowledge that financial discussions will be necessary over the next few months, and that will be the first step.

After the article first appeared, Google said the newspaper executive’s comments about the potential licensing deal were inaccurate. It was in the very early days, and we continued to work with the ecosystem, including news publishers, and solicit input.

Google will not comment on financial discussions. However, the search firm is in ongoing dialogue with news outlets large and small in the US, UK and Europe to train its AI based on public information that may already include paywalled websites. said that

The Silicon Valley giant is more lenient about whether its content will be part of AI’s training datasets, just as it allows websites to opt out of content used in searches. Adding to another option we were looking at how to give publishers more choice and control.

Since launching ChatGPT in November, OpenAI head Sam Altman has met with News Corp and The New York Times, according to people familiar with the discussions. The company confirmed that it has held discussions with publishers and publishing associations around the world on how it could work together.

Publishing industry leaders say it is very difficult to develop financial models to use news content to train AI. Executives at a major US publishing company said the news industry is working retroactively because technology companies launched these products without consultation.

No talks were held, and the executives said they must now try to receive compensation after the incident occurred. The way they launched these products, the total secrecy, the fact that there was zero transparency, the fact that there was no communication before it happened, has reason to be pretty pessimistic.

Media analyst Claire Enders said the talks are very complicated at the moment, and with each organization taking its own approach, it is unlikely that a single commercial agreement will be reached for media groups. He added that it could work.

Enders added, “Chatbots will not be reliable tools if they are literally primarily trained in the misogyny and racist sewage that dominates the vast majority of open and accessible text.” rice field.

Tech companies building AI are keen to focus on AI’s utility in streamlining newsrooms and enhancing journalism and are willing to pay millions to maintain longstanding relationships with industry negotiators said.

Brad Smith, vice chairman of Microsoft, said this is in the early stages of dialogue with media and publishers, part of which is simply helping everyone learn about how models are trained. He said.

I think our bigger opportunity is to work with publishers to think first about how to use AI to generate more revenue, he added.

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayan has met with Disney, Sky and the UK’s Daily Telegraph in the past few weeks to discuss how each will develop custom models to harness their image-generating AI. said they had talked about

Adobe’s model is trained on images from its own stock image library and openly licensed public domain content with expired copyrights. Narayan said bespoke deals and pricing are up to the company, but customers can add their own content to the tool.

Axel Springers Dopfner is optimistic that consensus will be reached because media organizations and policy makers alike have grasped the scale of the challenge earlier than during the last major wave of technological disruption. expressed his point of view.

He said AI companies know regulation is coming and fear it, adding that it is in the interests of all parties to come up with solutions for a healthy ecosystem. rice field. Without incentives to create intellectual property, there is nothing to crawl. And artificial intelligence will become an artificial fool.

