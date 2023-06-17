How to save money on travel with the hottest Google Flight ‘hack’





With travel costs skyrocketing since the pandemic began, it may be time to take advantage of travel hacks to get some great deals. And for travelers with some flexibility, TikToker’s recent “hack” could help save hundreds of dollars.

Financial content creator Sam Jarman, who has over 4 million followers, shared a “hack” that “airlines don’t want you to know.” Instead of searching for flights directly on the airline’s website, Jarman suggests using the Google Flight Maps feature to find more affordable airfares.

As of Saturday, the video had 1.2 million likes and over 14.3 million views. Also, some commenters have pointed out that his suggestion isn’t a “hack”, it’s just “use Google Flights”, but if your travel plans are flexible, especially if your travel plans are flexible, this tip will help you get the most out of your flight. Save money when booking tickets.

How to Earn Deals Using Google Flights

In the video, Jarman tells people to open a browser and search the Google Flights web page. He’s on his mobile phone, but you can also search on his desktop.

Select the “Round Trip” option on the website’s search page and select your departure city, but do not enter your destination.

Instead, open the Maps feature in Google Flights. According to CNBC, the move will force Google to search for the cheapest place it can find.

Using the Google Flight Maps feature will prompt you to enter the cheapest destination you can find. google flights

At this point, the German “hack” comes into play. Open your Google Flights calendar settings and instead of picking specific dates, choose ‘1 week’ as your travel duration and ‘All’ as the months you want to travel. This helps Google find the best deals throughout the year.

Additionally, German says in the video that there are other features that can be selected while using Google Flights. For example, select ‘Nonstop’ to find flights that are long with no layovers. You can also search for flights that allow carry-on baggage to avoid paying extra for baggage.

The key to German travel hacks is flexibility, and the best deals require more freedom. If you don’t have a destination in mind, you can choose from the cheapest places Google can find. If you don’t have a set date, you can choose the most affordable time of the year to travel.

