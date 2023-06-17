Bitcoin Recaptures $60,000 This Summer? ChatGPT, Google Bard AI Price Prediction





Bitcoin (BTC) is trying to recover from last year’s bear market, which marked a significant drop from all-time highs near $69,000. Despite encountering resistance at the $30,000 levels, Bitcoin has shown mixed signals throughout 2023.

In particular, a break above the $60,000 level is believed to be crucial for Bitcoin to break out of the bear market for new all-time highs. For this reason, Bitcoin continues to attract attention despite facing several challenges, including macroeconomic factors and regulatory uncertainty.

In this line, Finbold consulted generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools, ChatGPT, and Google minstrel on whether Bitcoin could recoup $60,000 this summer.

ChatGPT Bitcoin Outlook

Bitcoin’s value remains speculative, according to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. However, the tool did not provide a definitive answer as to whether Bitcoin could bring back $60,000, but it provided a hypothetical situation.

The AI ​​tool pointed out that recovering $60,000 would depend on several factors. These include bullish market sentiment fueled by optimistic news, rising adoption, and renewed interest in cryptocurrencies, which will generate enthusiasm among investors.

Additionally, the tool highlighted the potential leverage of institutional investors and governments, similar to Bitcoin’s previous bull market, which was largely fueled by institutional involvement in the cryptocurrency space.

“Large financial institutions, corporations and even governments are embracing Bitcoin as a viable asset class. will do,” ChatGPT said.

Additionally, ChatGPT emphasized the importance of technological breakthroughs such as implementing advanced blockchain solutions that enhance Bitcoin’s capabilities and attract more users and investors.

He also acknowledged that global economic uncertainties such as inflation, geopolitical tensions and changes in monetary policy motivate investors to seek alternative assets, which further contributes to Bitcoin’s appeal. .

“Bitcoin, known for its scarcity and diversification, has become an attractive hedge to traditional fiat currencies, driving demand and prices higher,” he added.

Google Bards take on the value of BTC

Byrd expressed optimism elsewhere, saying Bitcoin could retake the $60,000 level this summer. The tool believes that global economic conditions and institutional engagement are the main drivers for this potential achievement.

However, the tool also acknowledges that regulatory factors can affect Bitcoin’s $60,000 valuation.

“If governments start regulating bitcoin, it could have a negative impact on the price. Ultimately, the price of bitcoin is determined by supply and demand. It could reach $60,000 in 2020,” Byrd added.

Conversely, Byrd highlighted obstacles that could prevent Bitcoin from recovering to $60,000 levels. Specifically, he mentioned the long-term effects of a bear market and potential technological advances.

Byrd also pointed out that emerging technologies like quantum computing pose the risk of hacking Bitcoin, potentially undermining trust and driving prices down.

Bitcoin price analysis

At the time of reporting, Bitcoin is trading at $26,536, reflecting a daily gain of about 4%. Bitcoin is up more than 3% over the past week.

Bitcoin 7-day price chart.Source: Finbold

In terms of technical analysis, the current market sentiment for Bitcoin is mostly bullish. This sentiment is backed up by TradingView’s summary, which shows that 11 of the indicators analyzed are consistent with a ‘buy’ recommendation.

Additionally, the moving averages and oscillators are also supporting ‘buy’ sentiment at 9 and 2 respectively.

Bitcoin technical analysis. Source: TradingView

It’s worth noting that there was some optimism in Bitcoin on Friday, the day after largest asset manager BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) filed for a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). This comes as a backlash from investors trying to digest the ongoing regulatory crackdown by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investments are speculative. When you invest, your capital is at risk.

