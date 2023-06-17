Japan targets Apple and Google, bans app store operators from imposing payment systems on developers





A Japanese government committee has announced plans to step up competition in the smartphone app payments market currently dominated by Apple and Google. To achieve this, major app store operators will be banned from forcing software developers to use their own payment systems, Reuters reports.

In a final report recently released on Friday, the government commission said it would encourage major smartphone operating system (OS) providers to download apps instead of relying solely on their own app stores, according to Reuters. It recommended that users should be obligated to provide users with safe alternatives to

Japan’s mobile OS market is mainly occupied by Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android, both of which hold large market shares. Apple allows users to download iPhone apps exclusively from its own App Store, but Apple and Google charge software developers up to 30% in fees on their respective payment systems. is obliged to use

The government is reportedly considering necessary legislative measures and plans to submit relevant bills to parliament as early as next year, the Mainichi Asahi Shimbun reported on Saturday.

The committee is made up of prominent figures such as Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and Economy Minister Shigeyuki Goto.

Meanwhile, Apple is working with Google to address the abuse of Bluetooth tracking devices like AirTags to stalk people without their consent. Tech giants are working together to take steps to prevent this type of behavior and ensure personal safety and privacy.

Last month, Apple and Google announced a proposal to establish standards aimed at preventing unwanted tracking and stalking exploits for Bluetooth tracking devices such as the Apple AirTag and other similar technology gadgets. According to a joint press release from the two companies, makers of other popular tracking brands Samsung, Tile, Chipolo and Pebblebee also support the proposal.

Updated on June 17, 2023 at 5:03 PM IST

