CEO of Europe’s Largest Bank Discusses Innovation, New Technology and HSBC’s Approach to Cryptocurrencies





HSBC is Europe’s largest bank, with nearly $3 trillion in assets under management, and recently bailed out the UK subsidiary of Silicon Valley Bank. Meanwhile, the company has just launched an Innovation Banking division to integrate SVB UK with newly established teams focused on technology and life sciences companies in the US, Israel and Hong Kong.

The initiative has garnered the support of British Prime Minister Rishi Snack, who believes it will spur innovation, create jobs and cement Britain’s position as a leading country in science and technology.

Fortune contributor Anna Tutova met HSBC CEO Noel Quinn in London this week to share insights on the bank’s strategic vision and rebranding efforts, including the role of cryptocurrencies and central bank digital currencies. provided views on the timely topic of

(This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.)

HSBC is pretty busy. Can you comment on the Innovation Banking division, the acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank, and other future plans?

I’m glad I did. First of all, the reason we acquired Silicon Valley Bank UK is because HSBC funded entrepreneurs 158 years before him, helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses and exploring opportunities around the world. It was founded with the clear intention of Therefore, it was a natural strategic fit for us to acquire the UK division of Silicon Valley Bank. They are technology, life sciences and innovation entrepreneurs. And why wouldn’t we want to bank on the very people who are building tomorrow’s technology, tomorrow’s healthcare system? They are the natural group of entrepreneurs we should bank for. . So it was a strategic opportunity. We were very happy to do it. It’s been 3 months since I bought the business and I am really happy with it. It exceeded my expectations. Customers have responded positively, opening more accounts in the last three months in our UK operations than in the three months prior to the acquisition.

story continues

And what I really wanted to do is incorporate that into the rebranding. HSBC Innovation Bank combines the best of both worlds, SVB UK’s expertise, sector focus and ecosystem with his HSBC financial strength.

What types of technology and innovation do you see as being most strategic for HSBC today?

I think the technology and life sciences sectors are just as exciting. The pace of change in quantum computing, AI, the development of entirely new business models, and the use of technology to create a greener, more sustainable world for the future. It’s very exciting. But so is the innovation happening in the life sciences. Look at what the UK has been able to do during COVID-19, developing vaccines and bringing new vaccine solutions to market at a much faster pace than ever before.

The development of genetics and protein mapping is done by DeepMind here in the UK. I think it’s a phenomenal change. And if we do this 10 to 15 years from now, we will have a business today that is a world champion of innovation around the world. Why would HSBC not want to join the effort?

While some concerns have been expressed regarding cryptocurrencies, HSBC has made some moves regarding blockchain. Last year, the bond tokenization platform Orion was announced. So what are your thoughts on blockchain as a technology and does HSBC have further plans in this area?

I am very interested in blockchain as a technology foundation. We are one of the first banks worldwide, if not the first, to process trade finance with blockchain technology. Since then, we have been building the tokenization of the capital markets. We just launched a real, full-scale bond issue written on the blockchain to a European bank just this year. So I am a big fan of this technology.

The question is, how do we use that technology for banking products? As you know, the tokenized capital market is a one technology, one product solution. Trade finance is another product solution that all uses the same technology, but with different products. Cryptocurrencies are technology-based products called blockchains.

I am more cautious about cryptocurrencies as an asset class. Because offering that asset class to retail investors the same way it offers stocks and bonds has a different risk profile. Therefore, as a financial institution, I intend to act more cautiously, and I am very cautious when it comes to cryptocurrencies. I don’t think it’s a good product for many of the customers we bank with, but the technology is great.

Do you think that more clarity from a regulatory perspective could change your stance on cryptocurrencies?

I think we need to see how the regulatory environment changes. However, at the moment there is not a strong enough regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies, so I will continue to be cautious on cryptocurrencies in the short term.

And what is your stance on central bank digital currencies?

I strongly agree. We are developing a central bank digital currency. We are developing it in Hong Kong. There are a few countries that are developing it as a real solution. We are fully committed to Central Bank Digital Currencies.

We are one of the world’s largest global payments companies. Last year, we processed over $600 trillion in payments on behalf of our clients. A central bank digital currency is a natural fit for HSBC. And it is in a regulatory environment governed by the central banks that participate in it. Therefore, we are fully invested in it.

Also, does HSBC have plans to develop its own custody solution for digital assets like many other banks do?

Yes, we develop our own custodial solutions for digital assets. We will, once again, approach this wisely and cautiously. But we are working on it and are looking at it as a solution.

Can you tell us a bit more about HSBC’s global vision in this challenging environment where other banks are failing?

Well, we’re very lucky, in terms of having a very strong capitalized balance sheet, very strong capital ratios, and very, very strong liquidity. I am very fortunate to be CEO. So, out of my $1.6 trillion in customer deposits, I hold at least $800 billion in high quality liquid assets. Therefore, we are very liquid and very cautious about our investment profile in how we use that liquidity.

Now, one of our strengths, as you say, is being a global bank in an increasingly complex world. My job and that of my colleagues is to help clients navigate an increasingly complex global environment. We have been doing this for years as the world’s largest trading bank. We help our clients find suppliers they want to supply anywhere, financial suppliers and buy supplies from all over the world. that’s what we do. We help companies navigate a complex world.

This article originally appeared on Fortune.com

Fortune Deep Dive: 5 Side Jobs That Could Earn $20,000+ A Year While Working From Home Want to make extra cash? APY is currently 5.15% on this CDBuying a house? How much should you save? This is how much you need to earn per year to comfortably buy a $600,000 house

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/ceo-europe-largest-bank-innovation-123000332.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos