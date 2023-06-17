Indian Talent, Innovation Powering Google Products Worldwide: Government Officials





India is one of Google’s most important markets and a source of great talent and innovation to help develop and enhance the company’s products around the world, said an executive at the tech giant.

Karan Bhatia, Google’s global head of government affairs and public policy, told PTI on Friday that the company is very excited about India and its trajectory.

India is one of our most important markets worldwide. It’s truly a second home for us. We have been in this country for almost 20 years. There are thousands of employees there. This, he said, is a source of great talent and innovation that will truly help develop and enhance his Google products around the world.

Bhatia said the market is also a dynamic market, with Internet usage and an explosion of new SMEs and start-ups.

He said India has seen an explosion of internet usage over the past nine years, with some surprising developments, especially in rural areas experiencing the fastest penetration growth and digital-first business growth. .

More and more unicorns, startups and companies are thinking digital first. And there are governments that really understand the important role of digitization, digital policies,” Bhatia said.

He said there is an ecosystem in India in general, which is driving India’s presence in the global digital network.

“(Narendra) Modi has had a digital-first mindset from the beginning. You can see how he has encouraged governments to adopt digital technologies. , Certainly there is an important factor, he said, which is the result of the government’s leadership.

From 2005 to 2007, Mr. Bhatia served as Deputy President of the Office of the United States Trade Representative. She is credited with leading the negotiations of the US-South Korea Free Trade Agreement and the Open Skies Agreement with India.

We are excited about the Prime Minister’s visit for many reasons. We believe there are many opportunities for continued growth in people-to-people and business-to-business relationships.

“I would love to see a doubling of the level of partnership between the US and India in the digital space in three years, and I think that is a real possibility,” he said.

Modi will visit the United States from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The two leaders will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22, which includes a speech at a joint parliamentary session on June 22.

Bhatia said Google is playing an important role in this area.

We do that through our products and we continue to build and develop new products for the Indian market and frankly in India for the global market. We do that partly through partnerships with startups, he said.

He said Google launched the India Digitalization Fund several years ago to invest $10 billion in Indian companies.

“We’ve partnered with Jio, Airtel, and smaller startups, and they’re really the source of a lot of the innovation,” he said.

Bhatia said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden here next week was a sign to both governments that he hopes the relationship and trade ties will grow, especially in the technology and digital sphere. “It will send a clear signal,” he said.

I think that’s a very high level and the maximum that can be done. Especially in the technology sector, there are constantly evolving regulations and policies that can sometimes create challenges and sometimes create obstacles.

“It is important that these policies be considered through the framework of how we can bring our economies together so that we can grow together and continue to work together more effectively. That’s it,” he said.

Bhatia said Google sees itself as an AI-first company and has been investing in the space for years.

“In fact, many of the Google products you use today already have AI built in, and some of them are actually working in India and are working better in India than ever before. is also included, he said.

Google’s new language features are being made available by artificial intelligence, but there are plenty of opportunities to continue working. This is one of the reasons why we are proud to recently announce a new partnership with IIT Madras to help us grow. AI capabilities and presence.

He said Google is also working with many Indian companies on artificial intelligence solutions that solve some of the opportunities and challenges, adding that the US and India could become two AI superpowers working together. .

We have been in dialogue. Google is clearly at the forefront of emerging and critical technologies in both the US and India. Bhatia said it would be good to have a high-level dialogue on the enabling factors and obstacles to greater cooperation in that area.

He said many companies, including Google, are looking to grow in India and are continuing to invest in India, adding that demand is clearly strong.

“It’s a very competitive global environment right now, so I think it’s right for the prime minister to focus on this.”

Many countries around the world are trying to attract companies through follow-up investments as they shape the trajectory of their economic development, especially in the technology sector, he said, adding the fact that India is playing such a role. , added. Prioritizing this makes a lot of sense.

The Indian government, like governments around the world, continues to invest in its digital and technology infrastructure, as well as in the skills of its human resources. How can anyone have a basic knowledge of how to use technology and how to use the Internet? That’s her second big area of ​​focus.

“Third, the government itself is an adopter of technology, and we have certainly seen the Indian government do so. This will enable these cross-border partnerships,” he said. When asked about improvements in India, he said:

