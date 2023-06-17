Manila’s startup ecosystem was valued at $3.5 billion last year





MANILA, PHILIPPINES — According to the 2023 Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER), the value of Manila’s startup ecosystem reached $3.5 billion last year, driven by a young educated population and public and private sector backing initiatives.

“Ranked among the top startup ecosystems in the Asia-Pacific region for 2022, Manila is the most active startup ecosystem in the Philippines and has the potential to become a major hub for innovation and entrepreneurship in Southeast Asia. Yes,” the report said.

The $3.5 billion ecosystem value from the second half of 2020 to 2022 is up 85% from the value from the second half of 2018 to 2020, according to the report.

The report said the Philippine startup ecosystem is growing rapidly and gaining momentum, thanks to a tech-savvy and educated youth population, as well as government and private support initiatives.

Manila also ranks among the top 25 global ecosystems for affordable talent. Top 10 affordable talent in the Asian ecosystem. Top 20 Asian Ecosystem Fundraising.

“Manila has a wealth of young and talented technical talent with the potential to discover and develop new solutions in various fields. Graduates are joining the workforce,” the report said.

The GSER also cited government support as other reasons for startups to choose Manila, citing the country’s Innovative Startup Act, which provides incentives for startups, and the Ease of Business Act, which accelerates the creation and entry of more businesses. rice field. Country.

Others include the Foreign Investment Act, which encourages investments aimed at boosting the economy as a whole, and Republic Act 11534, which provides tax incentives for digital and innovative businesses, or the Corporate Recovery and Corporate Tax Incentives (CREATE 11534). ) law, etc.

The GSER also noted the existence of dedicated startup support through funding mechanisms and grants such as the Startup and Creatives Venture Fund, Startup Grand Fund and Technicom, which support the startup ecosystem.

“Industry 4.0 pilot factories, AI research centers and the Smart Industry Readiness Index are also driving innovation,” he added.

Besides Manila, the report cited Naga, Iloilo, Cebu and Davao as other urbanized cities showing potential as startup destinations with increased government and private support through regional inclusive innovation centers. ing.

These virtual platforms engage innovation stakeholders from government, industry and academia to develop and improve market solutions for startups.

“It is very rewarding to see Manila rise to prominence as a center of innovation. and this achievement is something we share with dynamic stakeholders in the Philippine startup ecosystem,” said Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual.

GSER 2023 also underscored the vibrancy of Manila’s fintech, e-commerce and gaming sectors, whose growth will drive high talent density, dynamic start-up activity, and increased innovation and entrepreneurship across Manila. It was attributed to the cooperation of government agencies and private stakeholders. nation.

“Our impressive progress in the GSER 2023 report is a testament to our continued commitment to fostering a dynamic startup ecosystem. We have put in place mechanisms for sustainable growth,” Pascual added.

Undersecretary of DTI, Rafaelita Aldaba, recognized the key role in Manila’s innovation success and stressed the government’s steady investment in human capital.

“We will continue to invest in and inspire young Filipino talent. Our strategy fosters innovation in science and technology, and our skills framework ensures that in-demand competencies are available. We strongly believe that talent is our key competitive advantage in this era of industrial transformation,” added Aldaba.

Pascual echoed Aldaba’s view, emphasizing that the country’s greatest asset in this era of transformation is its human resources.

