How to Claim Part of the $23 Million Google Privacy Settlement





Google agreed to a $23 million settlement after the tech giant was found to have shared searches with third-party websites and companies without users’ explicit approval or explicit user consent. By the way. That may seem like a lot of money, but considering $23 million is only about 0.0082% of the roughly $280 billion the company generates annually, most of it is funded by advertising. not the amount paid. Google agreed to pay, according to the proposed class action settlement notice. However, it has refuted claims that it shared information and said the settlement does not admit wrongdoing.

What has Google been accused of doing that led to this settlement?

The basis of the class action lawsuit, according to the complaint, is that Google “preserves” the privacy of people who use Google to search for information, their search queries and histories, and intentionally, systematically and repeatedly exposes them to third parties. It is said that it is infringing by leaking it without permission. prior consent has been obtained.

The lawsuit alleges that Google’s search queries include users’ real names, addresses, contact information, credit card details, social security numbers, financial account numbers, and other sensitive or personally identifiable data that significantly increases the likelihood of personal information. claimed to have been frequently included. theft.

As part of the settlement, Google also agreed to revise the “FAQ” and “Key Terms” on its web pages regarding disclosure of search queries via referrer headers with third parties. This disclosure is important because it helps Google understand how their search queries are shared when they click on search results and navigate to other of her websites.

Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. (Photographer: Malena Sloss/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What are Settlement Benefits?

Within the scope of Google’s Settlement Agreement, Settlement Class Members will receive an equal share of the Net Settlement Funds. Each member of the Settlement Class is expected to receive a modest amount of money, only about $7.70. However, this number is only an estimate and may ultimately be higher or lower depending on the number of Settlement Class Members filing claims.

Am I eligible to submit a claim?

The $23 million settlement benefits all Google search users who clicked on search results in the United States between October 26, 2006 and September 30, 2013. There are probably a lot of people in the world who fit that description. Being in this category, his $7.70 per capita figure is just an estimate and is not a guaranteed income for everyone.

How and when should I submit my claim?

If you believe you owe us money, you can claim it by visiting our payments website and completing the required online form, or by printing the form, filling it out, and mailing it to: can be done.

Payment Manager Privacy Payments for Google Referrer Headers Kroll Payments Authority P.O. Box 225391 New York, NY, 10150-5391

The Google logo was photographed at the Google India office building in Hyderabad on January 28, 2022. ((Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images))

Claims must be submitted online or must be postmarked no later than July 31, 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. A final approval hearing for the Google Settlement is scheduled for October 12, 2023.

What if I want to avoid the hassle of applying?

If you want to save yourself the trouble of submitting a claim, there are other options available. These options include choosing to take no action, opting out of the Settlement entirely, or objecting if you believe the Settlement should not be approved.

There is also a July 31 deadline to object to or opt out of the settlement.

Please remember that if you submit such a claim, you will be charged with perjury. If you are unsure whether you are eligible to receive money from this settlement, please first refer to the Settlement Administrator’s FAQ page on her website.

If you want to save yourself the trouble of submitting a claim, there are other options available. (Kroll)

Cart key points

It’s unfortunate, but not surprising, to find out that Google shares personal information with third parties. That’s why it seems right to me to refund Google’s users. As you may remember, last year Facebook’s parent company Meta agreed to pay him $725 million to settle a similar class action lawsuit related to the mishandling of user data. Don’t miss your chance to hold Google accountable. Make sure he submits his application by the end of July so that he can receive the money he is due.

Does Google have to do more than just pay settlements for misconduct? Are you paying enough? What other results do you think should happen? Email us at CyberGuy.com/Contact.

